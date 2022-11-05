ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Magic joining plastic recycling program

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivj56_0izpEx7e00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Magic is teaming up with PureCycle Technologies to avoid plastic waste from going to landfills or Central Florida waters.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

PureZero is a first-of-its-kind plastic waste recycling program geared toward stadiums and entertainment venues.

The Orlando Magic is the first NBA team to incorporate this program to their venues.

PureCycle specializes in saving polypropylene plastic products from color, odors and impurities from souvenir cups and food containers to create an ultra-pure recycled plastic that can be recycled multiple times.

The Amway Center will now be stocking concessions with polypropylene plastic products that can be recycled through PureCycle.

The goal is for this program to be established by the Magic’s upcoming season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKzXU_0izpEx7e00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
119K+
Followers
136K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy