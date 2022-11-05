Orlando Magic joining plastic recycling program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Magic is teaming up with PureCycle Technologies to avoid plastic waste from going to landfills or Central Florida waters.

PureZero is a first-of-its-kind plastic waste recycling program geared toward stadiums and entertainment venues.

The Orlando Magic is the first NBA team to incorporate this program to their venues.

PureCycle specializes in saving polypropylene plastic products from color, odors and impurities from souvenir cups and food containers to create an ultra-pure recycled plastic that can be recycled multiple times.

The Amway Center will now be stocking concessions with polypropylene plastic products that can be recycled through PureCycle.

The goal is for this program to be established by the Magic’s upcoming season.

