Legendary percussionist John “Dandy” Rodríguez, Jr. will bring his 10-piece band to the Repertory Theater at Hostos on Saturday, November 12 at 12:30 p.m. for a free family concert. “Dandy” Rodríguez, Jr. will introduce families to Latin music and the impact of Tito Rodríguez. John is one...

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO