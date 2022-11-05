ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

Disgraced Buccaneers coach could be on his way back to Tampa

It has been a while since Buccaneers fans have heard about Jon Gruden after the events of a year ago. Now, it looks like Gurden can come back to Tampa. The Jon Gruden saga of a year ago was messy. The entire event shed light on areas of the NFL that the league never wanted to see. The implications went beyond just one coach, although the impact on the former Buccaneers head coach and his career was severe.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Commanders making Cowboys look silly with John Ridgeway claim

Much like the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys received widespread criticism for their offseason. At the time, the criticism was justified because almost none of their moves made sense, including trading Amari Cooper (which still looks like a poor decision) and letting Randy Gregory and La’el Collins leave. In...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?

A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
FanSided

Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault

New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

3 players for Minnesota Twins to target this offseason

The Minnesota Twins appeared to be on the verge of an unexpected postseason appearance. Despite a plethora of injuries that would have doomed every other team, the Twins were tied with the Guardians for the AL Central lead on September 4. Then the Guardians went on a run, the Twins tanked as the injuries became too much to overcome, and Minnesota ended the season third in the division with a 78-84 record.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Ohio State Fans: Get $300 PLUS NBA League Pass Free Before Offer Ends

As the legalization of sports betting in Ohio rapidly approaches on January 1, 2023, you’ll soon be able to bet on the Buckeyes as much as you’d like. Thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook’s fantastic new promo for Buckeyes fans, you’ll have an extra $300 in your bankroll on January 1. PLUS, you’ll receive three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up! Here’s how it works and what to do:
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

