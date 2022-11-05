Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Helper Museum Receives Grant for Upgrades
On Nov. 4, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman announced a new grant award that will be used for improvements to the Helper Museum. This grant came from the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement. The Helper Museum was awarded $50,000 that will go toward HVAC upgrades. “This will be...
etvnews.com
Honor Veterans with the Historical Society
On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) is inviting all to join them in honoring local veterans. The ECHS will meet in the Swell Room of the Old Courthouse in Castle Dale, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This month, Lee and Tyler Jeffs will share their Honor Flight experience with those in attendance.
etvnews.com
Christmas Festival Gets More Successful Each Year
The annual Christmas Festival has been hosted in Castle Dale on the first weekend of November for several years. This year’s festival, hosted on Nov. 3-4, was bigger and better than ever. Over 40 vendors had everything from food to blitz and bangles, while the crowds showed no sign...
etvnews.com
Emery School Board Meets Green River FFA
Green River High School Principal Kacey Fluckey introduced several students from the newly-chartered Future Farmers of America (FFA) Club to the Emery School Board last week. The board meeting was held at Green River High School on Wednesday, Nov. 2. FFA Chapter President Jo Vollmer, Treasurer Ryker Meadows and Historian...
etvnews.com
Walkability Study Results Presented in Helper
Pam Juliano was joined by a representative of Johansen & Tuttle Engineering on Thursday to present the walkability survey results to the Helper City Council. Juliano explained that the plan is for the study to work in conjunction with the revitalization that was started on Main Street and how it could progress. They want to make a connectivity opportunity between the railroad station to Main Street and continue on to the walkway and all the way up to the Rock Shop near Pick and Rail.
etvnews.com
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Hailee is the 14-year-old daughter of Lara Barnett of Castle Dale and Jake Barnett of Ogden. She maintains a 4.0 GPA. School Activities: Volleyball Team, Basketball Team, Track Team, Quiz Bowl, Honor Society, Reader’s Club, Journalism, Honor Band. School Leadership: Volleyball Team Captain, 8th Grade Activity Committee, Honor Society...
etvnews.com
Be EPIC: USU Extension Explains Vaping Prevention, Dangers
Parents and guardians of youth in fifth through 12th grades were invited to attend a presentation on youth vaping prevention at Cottonwood Elementary on Thursday evening. The presentation was given by Shawna Carroll, a member of the USU Extension Be EPIC team. This team received a grant to implement an e-cigarette and vape prevention program in 2020-22. This is year two of this program for Southeastern Utah, which includes Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.
etvnews.com
Unofficial 2022 Election Results Released
The unofficial results in the highly-anticipated 2022 election for Carbon and Emery counties have been released. In Carbon County, there were seven seats that were open for election, four of which ran unopposed. The unopposed candidates were Seth Marsing as the County Clerk/Auditor, Christian Bryner as County Attorney, Wayne Woodward in the Carbon School District (CSD) Board 4 Position and Nicole Hobbs in the CSD Board 5 Position.
etvnews.com
Lady Eagles Rout Central Wyoming
The Lady Eagles played Central Wyoming to finish up their play at the Snow Classic in Ephraim on Saturday. They picked up their first win of the season, scoring 100 to Central Wyoming’s 72. Scoring was a team effort by the Lady Eagles as each player contributed points in...
etvnews.com
Heavy-Weight Bout Goes the Distance
Friday’s semifinal matchup between Emery and San Juan turned out to be one for the ages. Few outside outside of the Black and Gold fanbase gave Emery a chance, including one report from Deseret News that stated San Juan was a 35-point favorite. The Spartans proved the naysayers wrong and stepped into the ring against the defending champions up for the challenge.
Comments / 0