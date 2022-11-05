Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah high school marching band lead by a special conductor
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Dozens of high school marching bands are in Washington City, Utah, for a big competition. After a general competition Friday, many of them battled it out with the Bands of America on Saturday. Westlake High School is one of the schools that moved on to the finals.
etvnews.com
Rodeo Team Members Score at the Dixie 6
The first weekend of the Dixie 6 rodeos began on Friday, Nov. 4, hosted by the Dixie Rodeo Club. The rodeos are held in Hurricane at the Washington County Complex. Carbon rodeo team members placing in the top ten and receiving points included Ean Ellis, who captured first place in tie down roping both days. Ellis was joined by Kashley Rhodes, who placed third on Friday and ninth on Saturday in the light rifle shoot. Shalako Gunter earned tenth in the trap shoot on Friday but jumped to a second-place finish on Saturday.
suindependent.com
High Point Trail in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve
Difficulty: Easy along an old, mostly rocky, maintenance road with a small total elevation gain, although there are up and down sections. Average Hiking Time: Two hours at a leisurely pace with many stops for photos. Elevation: The trailhead elevation is 4,170 feet, with an approximately 150 feet elevation change...
Happy Hallow-Racists! Utah Teens In Blackface Inmate Costumes Spark Investigations By Police & School District
We told you it was coming… By now, many of you have seen the viral video that shows a group of Utah Caucasians dressed up in their Hallow-racist Halloween costumes at Walmart. It’s as if every year, we have to tell white people it’s called “Halloween,” not “I’m Blackface and I’m Proud Day.” Meanwhile, […]
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
ksub590.com
Small Earth Quake Rattles Utah – Arizona Border
Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
890kdxu.com
Motorcyclist In Hospital After Crash
(St. George, UT) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash with a vehicle. St. George police say it happened off Deseret Drive South shortly before four p.m. on Sunday. Police Sergeant Tyrell Bangerter said a car collided with the motorcycle while making a left hand turn. The woman driving the bike was transported to the hospital with a "significant leg injury." The road reopened just after seven p.m.
890kdxu.com
3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind
3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country. Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:. Literally born from...
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
Families of teens respond to viral TikTok video falsely accusing them of wearing blackface
Lawyers hired by the families of the teens accused of wearing blackface in a Cedar City Walmart, captured in a viral video, responded to Denise Bradley, who goes by auntkaren0 on TikTok, and has 1.6 million followers. In the response, the family says Bradley accused the Cedar Valley High School teens of wearing blackface.
Utah police investigating after video shows teenagers in racist Halloween costumes
Police in Utah have launched an investigation after a video showing teenagers wearing racist costumers went viral on multiple social media platforms. The Cedar City Police Department said in a release on Tuesday that the video was recorded on Monday, Halloween, at a Walmart in the city. The department reported the video showed multiple minors dressed in costumes acting “inappropriately.”
upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
KSLTV
Sideswiping between 2 cars causes rollover
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two cars sideswiped each other causing one to roll over with its occupants being sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon. In the Utah Highway Patrol statement, the accident happened around Interstate 15 milepost 16 at approximately 1:59 p.m. A Toyota Highlander was in the center...
kslnewsradio.com
Canceling drag show will cost St. George taxpayers $600,000+
SALT LAKE CITY — Taxpayers in St. George will be paying the city manager more than $600,000 to leave his job and not sue the city for breach of contract after he approved a HBO drag-show performance in the Town Square during the summer. In early October, Mayor Michele...
Utah woman crashes her car while allegedly trying to run her ‘boyfriend’ off the road
A Utah woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to run a man off the road, crashing her car in the process, according to the Cedar City Police Department.
kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
