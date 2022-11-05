The first weekend of the Dixie 6 rodeos began on Friday, Nov. 4, hosted by the Dixie Rodeo Club. The rodeos are held in Hurricane at the Washington County Complex. Carbon rodeo team members placing in the top ten and receiving points included Ean Ellis, who captured first place in tie down roping both days. Ellis was joined by Kashley Rhodes, who placed third on Friday and ninth on Saturday in the light rifle shoot. Shalako Gunter earned tenth in the trap shoot on Friday but jumped to a second-place finish on Saturday.

HURRICANE, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO