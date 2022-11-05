Pam Juliano was joined by a representative of Johansen & Tuttle Engineering on Thursday to present the walkability survey results to the Helper City Council. Juliano explained that the plan is for the study to work in conjunction with the revitalization that was started on Main Street and how it could progress. They want to make a connectivity opportunity between the railroad station to Main Street and continue on to the walkway and all the way up to the Rock Shop near Pick and Rail.

HELPER, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO