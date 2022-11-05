Read full article on original website
Related
Honor Veterans with the Historical Society
On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) is inviting all to join them in honoring local veterans. The ECHS will meet in the Swell Room of the Old Courthouse in Castle Dale, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This month, Lee and Tyler Jeffs will share their Honor Flight experience with those in attendance.
Helper Museum Receives Grant for Upgrades
On Nov. 4, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman announced a new grant award that will be used for improvements to the Helper Museum. This grant came from the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement. The Helper Museum was awarded $50,000 that will go toward HVAC upgrades. “This will be...
Walkability Study Results Presented in Helper
Pam Juliano was joined by a representative of Johansen & Tuttle Engineering on Thursday to present the walkability survey results to the Helper City Council. Juliano explained that the plan is for the study to work in conjunction with the revitalization that was started on Main Street and how it could progress. They want to make a connectivity opportunity between the railroad station to Main Street and continue on to the walkway and all the way up to the Rock Shop near Pick and Rail.
Be EPIC: USU Extension Explains Vaping Prevention, Dangers
Parents and guardians of youth in fifth through 12th grades were invited to attend a presentation on youth vaping prevention at Cottonwood Elementary on Thursday evening. The presentation was given by Shawna Carroll, a member of the USU Extension Be EPIC team. This team received a grant to implement an e-cigarette and vape prevention program in 2020-22. This is year two of this program for Southeastern Utah, which includes Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.
Carbon County Supports Operation Green Light for Veterans
During the Carbon County Commission meeting hosted on Nov. 2, Commissioner Tony Martines read a proclamation regarding the National Association of Counties Green Light for Veterans. Commissioner Martines explained that this is essentially a way to show support for veterans and what they have done to provide the nation’s freedoms....
Christmas Festival Gets More Successful Each Year
The annual Christmas Festival has been hosted in Castle Dale on the first weekend of November for several years. This year’s festival, hosted on Nov. 3-4, was bigger and better than ever. Over 40 vendors had everything from food to blitz and bangles, while the crowds showed no sign...
San Rafael Middle School Student of the Week
Hailee is the 14-year-old daughter of Lara Barnett of Castle Dale and Jake Barnett of Ogden. She maintains a 4.0 GPA. School Activities: Volleyball Team, Basketball Team, Track Team, Quiz Bowl, Honor Society, Reader’s Club, Journalism, Honor Band. School Leadership: Volleyball Team Captain, 8th Grade Activity Committee, Honor Society...
Lady Eagles Rout Central Wyoming
The Lady Eagles played Central Wyoming to finish up their play at the Snow Classic in Ephraim on Saturday. They picked up their first win of the season, scoring 100 to Central Wyoming’s 72. Scoring was a team effort by the Lady Eagles as each player contributed points in...
SEUALG Breaks Ground on New Buildings
The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) has been serving the community out of a 100-year-old building for quite some time, but that is about to change. Monday marked the groundbreaking of the organization’s new buildings, which will serve as a space to assist the community for decades to come.
Outstanding Carbon High Athletes Recognized
Carbon High School (CHS) athletes have been working hard this season and the efforts have paid off in a big way. During the Nov. 2 Carbon County Commission meeting, more than one recognition was in order for these accomplishments. The first was for Carbon High senior Bode Salas, a long-time...
Unofficial 2022 Election Results Released
The unofficial results in the highly-anticipated 2022 election for Carbon and Emery counties have been released. In Carbon County, there were seven seats that were open for election, four of which ran unopposed. The unopposed candidates were Seth Marsing as the County Clerk/Auditor, Christian Bryner as County Attorney, Wayne Woodward in the Carbon School District (CSD) Board 4 Position and Nicole Hobbs in the CSD Board 5 Position.
Heavy-Weight Bout Goes the Distance
Friday’s semifinal matchup between Emery and San Juan turned out to be one for the ages. Few outside outside of the Black and Gold fanbase gave Emery a chance, including one report from Deseret News that stated San Juan was a 35-point favorite. The Spartans proved the naysayers wrong and stepped into the ring against the defending champions up for the challenge.
