Public safety, immigrants' rights on the ballot with Question 4
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainings
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot question
Open dialogues: Conservatism at Tufts
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigating fatal crash on Brown Avenue after truck crashes into tree
MANCHESTER, NH – A Merrimack woman died early Monday morning after a truck she was driving on Brown Avenue crashed into a tree. On Monday morning at approximately 1:29 a.m. police were dispatched to the area of 2604 Brown Ave. for a report of a single tractor-trailer unit crash.
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
WCVB
DA identifies woman killed in Taunton crash with suspect who was fleeing police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are identifying the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a crash that involved a suspect who was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough, died as a result of the crash on Kingman Street in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
22-year-old Billerica man killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
A 22-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding with a car in Burlington, police said. In a statement, the Burlington Police Department did not release the name of the deceased but said he was a resident of neighboring Billerica. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m....
Suspect accused of killing driver while evading police was out on bail, officials say
A 34-year-old who was attempting to evade police during a drug investigation Monday and crashed into a car, killing the driver, was arraigned Tuesday on a manslaughter charge, officials said. Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Norton and Medford, was arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court on charges of manslaughter, reckless...
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH
A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.
Suspect in drug investigation accused of killing another driver while fleeing police in Taunton
TAUNTON – A suspect in a drug investigation fled police and slammed into another vehicle, killing the driver Monday afternoon. Members of the Massachusetts State Police narcotics task force tried to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, shortly after 2 p.m. in Middleborough. Bannister-Sanchez refused to stop and sped away driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander, police said.
Christopher Corcoran arrested, charged in double shooting in Melrose
Melrose police have arrested a man in connection with a double shooting that occurred in the town Sunday evening that left two men injured. Christopher Corcoran, 44, of Melrose was arrested without incident around 2 p.m. on Monday in Saugus. He was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm without a license, according to a statement from the Melrose Police Department.
Framingham man arrested, charged with possession of ‘ghost gun,’ police say
A Framingham man was arrested by police in Westborough over the weekend and charged with possession of a “ghost gun,” police said. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, the Westborough Police Department received an officer safety advisory regarding a Ford Fusion traveling on Route 9, which was being driven by a male in possession of a firearm, the department said.
22-year-old man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Nashua
NASHUA, NH — A 22-year old man killed after an early morning single vehicle rollover crash in Nashua. Nashua police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a single car rollover on Main Dunstable Road by the intersection of Rene drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.
Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car
BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date.
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Roxbury
At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.
Mass. man arrested for driving 107 mph with child in car, police say
A 36-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested in New Hampshire Saturday after being clocked driving 107 mph with a child in his car, police said. Jonathan Hosmer, of Andover, was arrested Saturday and charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child, according to New Hampshire State Police. Hosmer...
WCVB
Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
Police say Derek Froio bribed them with $5K each after car theft, OUI in South Boston
A Dorchester man allegedly bribed police officers with $5,000 each after he was arrested on drunk driving and car theft charges Saturday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. While being booked, Derek Froio, 29, told officers, “I’ll send you both $5,000 each to make this go away...
Driver in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
A Medford man accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton faced a judge Tuesday morning.
Lynn child dies after two-alarm fire burns through house Tuesday morning
A child died after a fire ravaged a home in Lynn early Tuesday morning, fire officials said. The child has not been identified pending full family notifications and a formal identification process by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to a statement from the Lynn Fire Department. Firefighters...
ABC6.com
Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
