NECN

Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH

A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.
NASHUA, NH
MassLive.com

Suspect in drug investigation accused of killing another driver while fleeing police in Taunton

TAUNTON – A suspect in a drug investigation fled police and slammed into another vehicle, killing the driver Monday afternoon. Members of the Massachusetts State Police narcotics task force tried to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, shortly after 2 p.m. in Middleborough. Bannister-Sanchez refused to stop and sped away driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander, police said.
TAUNTON, MA
MassLive.com

Christopher Corcoran arrested, charged in double shooting in Melrose

Melrose police have arrested a man in connection with a double shooting that occurred in the town Sunday evening that left two men injured. Christopher Corcoran, 44, of Melrose was arrested without incident around 2 p.m. on Monday in Saugus. He was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm without a license, according to a statement from the Melrose Police Department.
MELROSE, MA
CBS Boston

Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car

BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date. 
BOW, NH
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Roxbury

At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
MILTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
TAUNTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
