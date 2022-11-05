ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden in Joliet ahead of Midterm elections

By Judy Wang
 4 days ago

JOLIET, Ill. — President Biden will be in Joliet Saturday morning at Jones Elementary School to campaign for Illinois Democrats ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The White House says Biden will discuss lowering the cost of drug prescription, social security and Medicare.

He told a group that he was feeling very good about democrat’c hcances in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Top leaders of both parties are crossing the country on this final weekend of campaign. Sean Casten, going for third term, is attempting to beat the Republican challenger Keith Pekau in the sixth congressional district.

Congressional Leadershi Fund, which supports Republicans, spent nearly $2 million to buy ads in the recent days to help Pekau.

President Biden arrived in Chicago Friday night to help incumbent democrats while the race tightens.

Lauren Underwood in the 14th district is fighting for her sea and Bill Foster in the 11th district is attempting to hold onto his seat.

While Democrats face low approval ratings, GOP is carrying the momentum. It needs to gain five seats to control the house and only one seat to control the Senate.

From Joliet, Biden travels to Philadelphia to campaign with Obama and senate candidates John Fetterman.

Kamala Harris is in Chicago Sunday.

Pritzker, Bailey keep up the campaign trail Friday before Election Day

Comments / 27

Maureen Curtin
3d ago

well he won't be visiting the east side. I'm sure that elementary schools on the west side of town. you'll only be talking to people who agree with him no one who doesn't believe in the Democrat socialist platform would bother to go see him

Reply(2)
11
default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

What a joke! If I was trying to win an election he'd be the last person I would want to have campaign with me. Hope there aren't any little kids around for him to sniff

Reply(1)
7
Edward Kerr
3d ago

he picked the most furthest west out in the middle of the cornfields most convoluted route to get to for anybody from downtown Joliet proper he's out there past Shorewood out in Plainfield with a Joliet address on that school hoping to catch some Democrats hiding on the fridge of Joliet in the shadows of the corn stalks. that's cool is literally on the outskirts of the corn fields as far from the center of Joliet as you can get with limited access probably the only easy place for the secret service to secure in Joliet area he's actually closer to minooka out near ridge road and black road

Reply(2)
6
 

