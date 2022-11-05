Biden in Joliet ahead of Midterm elections

JOLIET, Ill. — President Biden will be in Joliet Saturday morning at Jones Elementary School to campaign for Illinois Democrats ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The White House says Biden will discuss lowering the cost of drug prescription, social security and Medicare.

He told a group that he was feeling very good about democrat’c hcances in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Top leaders of both parties are crossing the country on this final weekend of campaign. Sean Casten, going for third term, is attempting to beat the Republican challenger Keith Pekau in the sixth congressional district.

Congressional Leadershi Fund, which supports Republicans, spent nearly $2 million to buy ads in the recent days to help Pekau.

President Biden arrived in Chicago Friday night to help incumbent democrats while the race tightens.

Lauren Underwood in the 14th district is fighting for her sea and Bill Foster in the 11th district is attempting to hold onto his seat.

While Democrats face low approval ratings, GOP is carrying the momentum. It needs to gain five seats to control the house and only one seat to control the Senate.

From Joliet, Biden travels to Philadelphia to campaign with Obama and senate candidates John Fetterman.

Kamala Harris is in Chicago Sunday.

