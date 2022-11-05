Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lebanon-Express
How the mid-Willamette Valley voted
Preliminary results from contested races, updated 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Philomath City Council (top 6) Sweet Home City Council (top 4) Brownsville City Council (top 3) Monroe City Council (top 3) Jeanni Cuthbertson: 26.04%. Nicole Knott: 27.38%. Tony Baker: 29.38%. Edward Adair: 14.02%. Scio City Council (top 3) Tom...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 11:24 p.m. November 8. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 53% No: 47%. Measure 2-137: Renewal...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
Here’s Three of the Best Rage Rooms in Oregon?
Life gets stressful, usually to the point where you're ready to smash something, but why destroy your own stuff when you can destroy someone else's? No, we're not saying you should go destroy some random person's stuff, instead, why not check out a rage room around Oregon?. Don't know what...
salkeiz.k12.or.us
Salem-Keizer Public Schools Land Acknowledgement
November is Native American Heritage Month. Join Iton Udosenata as he reads our land acknowledgement statement on behalf of Salem-Keizer Public Schools. At Salem-Keizer we serve over 1,800 students who identify as American Indian or Alaska Native.
hh-today.com
Update: What’s up with Henderson Park?
With a fence around it and the street trees gone, Henderson Park had a pretty bleak appearance when I rode the bike up Calapooia Street last weekend. But things are looking up. The Albany Parks and Recreation Department is updating the layout of the park with a new design and...
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
KTVZ
A second $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon, as $2.04 billion jackpot won in California
Salem, Ore. – Another $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday with a single ticket sold in California worth $2.04 billion. The $1 million ticket sold on Monday was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland last Wednesday.
thatoregonlife.com
Experience Holiday Magic at the Silverton Christmas Market This Year
Stunning Christmas light displays, good food, time well spent with family and friends, and a little bit of holiday magic are waiting for you at the Silverton Christmas Market in Silverton Oregon. If you’re not able to make it to the North Pole this year, this is the next best option; the perfect way to kick off the 2022 holiday season with your family. To say we’re excited is an understatement! This year promises to be better than ever before.
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
Lebanon-Express
Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans
Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. Linn County voters approved an all-out ban with 58.7%...
beachconnection.net
Three Sea Turtles Rescued on Oregon Coast Beaches in Two Weeks (Video), One Dies
(Oregon Coast) – It is once again the season for cold-stunned sea turtles along the Oregon coast, and marine experts want beachgoers to keep an eye out for them. (Photo Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium) Three stranded and injured sea turtles were found along the Oregon coast in the last...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country
Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
hh-today.com
Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge
Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
Are face mask still in daily use in Salem?
I’m going to Salem next week for a business trip. I’ve been trying to find out if face mask are in daily use in Salem. For example in shopping centre, cinemas or entering/leaving a restaurant.
Lebanon-Express
Election results: Lebanon races near end, may be conservative sweep
Kenneth Jackola, the second-generation log truck driver, retired command sergeant major and building renovator who ran on conservative branding and criticizing city budgets will helm Lebanon as mayor. Jackola led by about 34 percentage points Tuesday night, Nov. 8, with about half of the city’s ballots returned to Linn County’s...
How do you describe Chinese food in Salem?
Chinese food is famous for various kinds and flavors. Have you ever eaten Chinese food in Salem yet? If you had, how do you want to describe it?
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Coho Oceanfront Lodge Continues Pushing Boundaries on Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – From soaring ocean views and a secret park, to some innovative and almost eyebrow-raising special guest packages, one hotel on the central Oregon coast has a lot more going on than what is seen from the outside. (Above: courtesy photo) Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront...
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Salem public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
kezi.com
Family of four uninjured after Albany home burns down
ALBANY, Ore. -- A home in Albany is a total loss, but the family inside was uninjured after escaping the blaze Thursday morning, the Albany Fire Department said. AFD says they responded to a house fire on Salem Avenue at about 2:16 a.m. on November 3. Firefighters said they arrived to find an older-model mobile home completely engulfed in flames, with the intense fire rapidly spreading. Despite the size and intensity of the fire, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to other homes, but the home itself was totally destroyed.
Comments / 0