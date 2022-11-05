ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon-Express

How the mid-Willamette Valley voted

Preliminary results from contested races, updated 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Philomath City Council (top 6) Sweet Home City Council (top 4) Brownsville City Council (top 3) Monroe City Council (top 3) Jeanni Cuthbertson: 26.04%. Nicole Knott: 27.38%. Tony Baker: 29.38%. Edward Adair: 14.02%. Scio City Council (top 3) Tom...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 11:24 p.m. November 8. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 53% No: 47%. Measure 2-137: Renewal...
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
SALEM, OR
News Talk KIT

Here’s Three of the Best Rage Rooms in Oregon?

Life gets stressful, usually to the point where you're ready to smash something, but why destroy your own stuff when you can destroy someone else's? No, we're not saying you should go destroy some random person's stuff, instead, why not check out a rage room around Oregon?. Don't know what...
OREGON STATE
salkeiz.k12.or.us

Salem-Keizer Public Schools Land Acknowledgement

November is Native American Heritage Month. Join Iton Udosenata as he reads our land acknowledgement statement on behalf of Salem-Keizer Public Schools. At Salem-Keizer we serve over 1,800 students who identify as American Indian or Alaska Native.
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

Update: What’s up with Henderson Park?

With a fence around it and the street trees gone, Henderson Park had a pretty bleak appearance when I rode the bike up Calapooia Street last weekend. But things are looking up. The Albany Parks and Recreation Department is updating the layout of the park with a new design and...
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Experience Holiday Magic at the Silverton Christmas Market This Year

Stunning Christmas light displays, good food, time well spent with family and friends, and a little bit of holiday magic are waiting for you at the Silverton Christmas Market in Silverton Oregon. If you’re not able to make it to the North Pole this year, this is the next best option; the perfect way to kick off the 2022 holiday season with your family. To say we’re excited is an understatement! This year promises to be better than ever before.
SILVERTON, OR
Lebanon-Express

Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans

Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. Linn County voters approved an all-out ban with 58.7%...
LINN COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country

Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge

Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Election results: Lebanon races near end, may be conservative sweep

Kenneth Jackola, the second-generation log truck driver, retired command sergeant major and building renovator who ran on conservative branding and criticizing city budgets will helm Lebanon as mayor. Jackola led by about 34 percentage points Tuesday night, Nov. 8, with about half of the city’s ballots returned to Linn County’s...
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Family of four uninjured after Albany home burns down

ALBANY, Ore. -- A home in Albany is a total loss, but the family inside was uninjured after escaping the blaze Thursday morning, the Albany Fire Department said. AFD says they responded to a house fire on Salem Avenue at about 2:16 a.m. on November 3. Firefighters said they arrived to find an older-model mobile home completely engulfed in flames, with the intense fire rapidly spreading. Despite the size and intensity of the fire, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to other homes, but the home itself was totally destroyed.
ALBANY, OR

