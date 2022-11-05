Stunning Christmas light displays, good food, time well spent with family and friends, and a little bit of holiday magic are waiting for you at the Silverton Christmas Market in Silverton Oregon. If you’re not able to make it to the North Pole this year, this is the next best option; the perfect way to kick off the 2022 holiday season with your family. To say we’re excited is an understatement! This year promises to be better than ever before.

SILVERTON, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO