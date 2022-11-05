ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

theobserver.com

What is going on in East Newark? 4 admins in 2 years?

Ron Leir has a story in this week’s edition of The Observer that explains how Fred Confessore, a long-time Harrison educator and administrator, has been hired to be East Newark’s new business administrator. This is a smart hire, because Confessore knows this area and has run a school...
EAST NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Carrier Erupts In Flames On NJ Turnpike

A car carrier that burst into flames jammed the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Essex County. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on the eastern spur on the northbound side in Newark, near milepost 107.5. Traffic reports show the highway was backed up for nearly a mile. State...
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Heroin, drug paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two Sussex County residents are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township Monday, according to police. On November 7, police stopped a vehicle on East Main Street after the officer observed the vehicle with dark tinted windows, police said. While...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire

JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J election results 2022: Bergen County

Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny native named chief of Minneapolis Police Department

One of the most embattled police departments in America has a new police chief and he’s a Kearny son and graduate of Kearny High School. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Minneapolis City Council approved Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Kearny native Brian O’Hara, Kearny HS Class of 1997, to serve as police chief. O’Hara joins the city after serving as deputy mayor of Newark, in charge of overseeing strategic public safety initiatives, and before that, having served as Public Safety Director in Newark.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Shore News Network

Newark Police Department searching for missing woman

By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wrong-way driver charged with DWI in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 26-year-old Sussex County man accused of driving the wrong-way on Route 10 in Denville Township last month now faces DWI and other charges. On October 29, police stopped a vehicle on Route 10 west for a vehicle that was driving eastbound in...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical

A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Former Blairstown Township Police Chief passes away at 76

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Former Blairstown Township Police Chief Charles A. Marotta has passed away. He was 76 years old. “Charlie” died on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to his obituary. Charlie dedicated his professional life to law enforcement. He was proud of his varied and distinguished...
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ

