theobserver.com
What is going on in East Newark? 4 admins in 2 years?
Ron Leir has a story in this week’s edition of The Observer that explains how Fred Confessore, a long-time Harrison educator and administrator, has been hired to be East Newark’s new business administrator. This is a smart hire, because Confessore knows this area and has run a school...
Car Carrier Erupts In Flames On NJ Turnpike
A car carrier that burst into flames jammed the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Essex County. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on the eastern spur on the northbound side in Newark, near milepost 107.5. Traffic reports show the highway was backed up for nearly a mile. State...
wrnjradio.com
Heroin, drug paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two Sussex County residents are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Denville Township Monday, according to police. On November 7, police stopped a vehicle on East Main Street after the officer observed the vehicle with dark tinted windows, police said. While...
Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire
JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
Police: Woman loses control of car, crashes on Route 9 in Peekskill
Police say the car was nearly broken in half.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
Victim Suffers Broken Cheekbone In Hudson County Walmart Assault: Police
A Hudson County man is in police custody, after authorities say he assaulted a shopper at Walmart. Police said Gerald Rainey, 34, of Secaucus, punched the victim at Walmart on Oct. 14, breaking their cheekbone, town Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice. Rainey was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, according...
FDNY has warning as e-bike confirmed as cause in Manhattan high-rise fire
The fire which spurred a dramatic and rare rope rescue 20 stories above Manhattan's East 52nd Street.
N.J election results 2022: Bergen County
Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
wrnjradio.com
Man admits to verbally threatening to kill victim while firing a handgun in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man admits to verbally threatening to kill victim while firing a handgun in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Robert Wilson, 52, of Sussex pleaded guilty to third-degree terroristic threats on Nov. 3 before the Honorable Michael...
theobserver.com
Kearny native named chief of Minneapolis Police Department
One of the most embattled police departments in America has a new police chief and he’s a Kearny son and graduate of Kearny High School. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Minneapolis City Council approved Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Kearny native Brian O’Hara, Kearny HS Class of 1997, to serve as police chief. O’Hara joins the city after serving as deputy mayor of Newark, in charge of overseeing strategic public safety initiatives, and before that, having served as Public Safety Director in Newark.
Newark Police Department searching for missing woman
By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Wrong-way driver charged with DWI in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 26-year-old Sussex County man accused of driving the wrong-way on Route 10 in Denville Township last month now faces DWI and other charges. On October 29, police stopped a vehicle on Route 10 west for a vehicle that was driving eastbound in...
In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical
A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
Woman Airlifted After Falling Off Horse In Hunterdon County Cornfield
A woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after falling off of a horse in Hunterdon County Friday morning, state police said. Troopers responded to the accident in a cornfield near School House and Airport Roads in Alexandria just before 9:55 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com. The woman...
Creepy Bergen Starbucks Patron Tells Boy Not To Speak To Strangers
Police are urging vigilance after a rambling man told a boy inside of a Bergen County Starbucks not to speak to strangers. The man in his 40s with light-colored hair was making little sense and acting in a bizarre manner, in a recording taken by the boy inside of the Rock Road Starbucks in Glen Rock, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of shoplifting from 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Mount Olive Township Tuesday morning, according to police. On November 1, at around 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven, located in the Budd Lake section of the...
wrnjradio.com
Former Blairstown Township Police Chief passes away at 76
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Former Blairstown Township Police Chief Charles A. Marotta has passed away. He was 76 years old. “Charlie” died on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to his obituary. Charlie dedicated his professional life to law enforcement. He was proud of his varied and distinguished...
Manasquan, NJ man with ‘stash house’ in Middletown sentenced to 15 years
A Monmouth County man, who at the time of his arrest was working to expand his drug distribution operation by manufacturing his own pills, has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison. Richard Dobin, 30, was sentenced on Thursday in Trenton federal court to 188 months behind bars....
