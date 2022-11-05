Read full article on original website
Amoxicillin shortage impacting Northeast Ohio hospitals
Local hospital systems are adapting to the national shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin, expected to continue to early next year, representatives told FOX 8 in statements Friday.
wksu.org
Cleveland Metroparks levy passage means more greenspace expansion, higher property taxes
Northeast Ohio voters overwhelmingly passed the Cleveland Metroparks levy Tuesday to fund an expansion at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and greenspace investment on the city’s East Side according to unofficial election results. The 10-year levy appeared as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots. It appeared on track to pass...
On Election Day, Northeast Ohio voters are untroubled by Immigration, election fraud and education: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohioans are most concerned about inflation, abortion and health care, going into today’s election. We’re talking about the issues on Election Day on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with impact editor Leila Atassi, editorial...
wksu.org
Chris Ronayne declares victory in Cuyahoga County executive race
Democrat Chris Ronayne will be the next Cuyahoga County executive, defeating Republican Lee Weingart. Unofficial results showed Ronayne leading Weingart by a 2-to-1 margin with 94% of the votes counted. Ronayne ran as a unifying force who would work well with mayors across the county and stressed the potential of...
Did Issue 5 pass? Here’s the results
Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 is asking voters for contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the park district, including an expansion of the zoo.
wksu.org
Mayor Justin Bibb says 'Cleveland's kids can't wait' in education listening tour report
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb last week released the results of a “listening tour” on education in the city, calling it the beginning of an ambitious plan to solve long-time, entrenched issues facing the city's students, educators and families. Through information gathered through research and interviews conducted with 250...
wksu.org
Cleveland school board settles on some goals for next CEO as search process ramps up
The next Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO is going to have their work cut out for them. The CMSD Board of Education had a lengthy discussion Saturday morning to review the state of the district’s trajectory over the last two decades and set goals for the next CEO. This comes as following the announcement earlier this year by CEO Eric Gordon that he was stepping down, with his tenure set to end at the end of the school year.
wksu.org
Akron civilian police oversight board, Issue 10, has passed. What happens next?
In the days after Akron Police fatally shot Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, in June, outraged community members protested in the streets and called for police reform. A top demand was a civilian police oversight board. On Election Night, that demand was realized. With all precincts reporting, unofficial results...
wksu.org
Akron will now require carbon monoxide detectors in residential buildings after Timber Top death
Carbon monoxide detectors will now be required in many homes and rental properties in Akron. Akron City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday night requiring carbon monoxide (CO) detectors be installed in residential structures that use fuel-burning appliances. The legislation comes several weeks after a carbon monoxide leak killed one...
wksu.org
RSV, flu and COVID-19? Northeast Ohio doctors say they're worried about a 'tripledemic'
Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, thrive in colder weather because people move indoors where droplets from sneezing or coughing can spread more easily. But it's been relatively warm recently in Northeast Ohio, and those viruses are spreading more than normal, doctors said. That spread combined with...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH
Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: New, Reported Case Numbers Up for 3rd Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Reported new cases of coronavirus as of last week’s Ohio report were up for a third straight week to just over 12,000. 360 new cases were reported in Stark County. Health officials stress that the number of new cases is being...
Gas prices surge 20 cents in Akron, 19 cents in Cleveland as average edges closer to $4 per gallon
AKRON, Ohio — The average price for a gallon of gas is approaching $4 per gallon once again throughout Northeast Ohio. GasBuddy says drivers in Akron have seen prices jump 20.1 cents per gallon since last week with the new average listed at $3.83. Cleveland also saw an increase...
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie on the market for $10 million
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Cleveland wants to repair abandoned homes, but it’s more expensive than demo: Is it worth the money?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland is preparing to spend $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money repairing abandoned homes in a bid to improve Cleveland’s housing stock. The cost of repairing vacant homes in the worst condition is significantly more expensive than demolition, or the costs of repairing aging homes that are still occupied and in less dire shape.
cleveland19.com
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
spectrumnews1.com
Cuyahoga County to receive nearly $4M to combat youth homelessness
CLEVELAND — In a major step toward combatting housing insecurity among youth, Cuyahoga County has been awarded a multi-million dollar federal grant to help young people get roofs over their heads. What You Need To Know. Cuyahoga County Office of Homeless Services awarded nearly $4M. The money is earmarked...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Akron. If you're a fan of lobster bisque, you should check out Chowder House Cafe. Their lobster bisque is a customer favorite and made with the traditional lobster, cream, and sherry. Patrons also love their crab cakes, which come with creamed corn, jalapeno vinaigrette, and white cheddar. You should also check out their Florida black grouper Oscar, lobster ravioli (which is made with pasta from a local supplier called Ohio City Pasta; stuffed with lobster, mascarpone, red pepper, and scallion; and covered in a tasty garlic cream sauce), and scallop risotto, which includes perfectly pan-seared jumbo sea scallops and risotto flavored with turmeric and lobster stock.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
