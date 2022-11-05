The next Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO is going to have their work cut out for them. The CMSD Board of Education had a lengthy discussion Saturday morning to review the state of the district’s trajectory over the last two decades and set goals for the next CEO. This comes as following the announcement earlier this year by CEO Eric Gordon that he was stepping down, with his tenure set to end at the end of the school year.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO