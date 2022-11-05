ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

wksu.org

Chris Ronayne declares victory in Cuyahoga County executive race

Democrat Chris Ronayne will be the next Cuyahoga County executive, defeating Republican Lee Weingart. Unofficial results showed Ronayne leading Weingart by a 2-to-1 margin with 94% of the votes counted. Ronayne ran as a unifying force who would work well with mayors across the county and stressed the potential of...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland school board settles on some goals for next CEO as search process ramps up

The next Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO is going to have their work cut out for them. The CMSD Board of Education had a lengthy discussion Saturday morning to review the state of the district’s trajectory over the last two decades and set goals for the next CEO. This comes as following the announcement earlier this year by CEO Eric Gordon that he was stepping down, with his tenure set to end at the end of the school year.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Akron civilian police oversight board, Issue 10, has passed. What happens next?

In the days after Akron Police fatally shot Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, in June, outraged community members protested in the streets and called for police reform. A top demand was a civilian police oversight board. On Election Night, that demand was realized. With all precincts reporting, unofficial results...
AKRON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Portage County, OH

Portage County, an area that covers approximately 500 square miles, has a mix of rural and urban lifestyles. It is in the Northeastern side of Ohio, about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Numerous open and recreational spaces can be seen within the county. Members of the community will welcome you...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.

After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland wants to repair abandoned homes, but it’s more expensive than demo: Is it worth the money?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland is preparing to spend $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money repairing abandoned homes in a bid to improve Cleveland’s housing stock. The cost of repairing vacant homes in the worst condition is significantly more expensive than demolition, or the costs of repairing aging homes that are still occupied and in less dire shape.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown

4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cuyahoga County to receive nearly $4M to combat youth homelessness

CLEVELAND — In a major step toward combatting housing insecurity among youth, Cuyahoga County has been awarded a multi-million dollar federal grant to help young people get roofs over their heads. What You Need To Know. Cuyahoga County Office of Homeless Services awarded nearly $4M. The money is earmarked...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Akron. If you're a fan of lobster bisque, you should check out Chowder House Cafe. Their lobster bisque is a customer favorite and made with the traditional lobster, cream, and sherry. Patrons also love their crab cakes, which come with creamed corn, jalapeno vinaigrette, and white cheddar. You should also check out their Florida black grouper Oscar, lobster ravioli (which is made with pasta from a local supplier called Ohio City Pasta; stuffed with lobster, mascarpone, red pepper, and scallion; and covered in a tasty garlic cream sauce), and scallop risotto, which includes perfectly pan-seared jumbo sea scallops and risotto flavored with turmeric and lobster stock.
AKRON, OH

