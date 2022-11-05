The holidays are approaching and so are the parties and gatherings. We've all heard the expression, you need to "sleep it off." You might think that is a responsible thing to do if you had one too many. After all, your body metabolizes about a drink per hour, so why not turn on the heat, and take an hour snooze just to make sure? There's a huge reason, you could get arrested.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO