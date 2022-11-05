ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car If You’ve Been Drinking In New Jersey?

The holidays are approaching and so are the parties and gatherings. We've all heard the expression, you need to "sleep it off." You might think that is a responsible thing to do if you had one too many. After all, your body metabolizes about a drink per hour, so why not turn on the heat, and take an hour snooze just to make sure? There's a huge reason, you could get arrested.
Northfield NJ
