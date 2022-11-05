Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
959theriver.com
Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Shorewood that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
959theriver.com
Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Plainfield Man
One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Plainfield that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
WSPY NEWS
Fire causes home collapse in Oswego
A fire caused portions of a house to collapse early Monday morning in the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District says that no one was hurt. Firefighters were called just after midnight and arrived to a fire that began...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police say vehicle of missing man found
The Oswego Police Department says that the vehicle belonging to a man reported missing about two weeks ago has been found. However, 54-year-old John Martin has not. Martin was last in contact with friends the morning of October 26. Police describe him as being five feet, eleven inches tall, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He weighs about 200 pounds. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Man Accused of Battering Senior Citizen
The Minooka Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive around 7 p.m. on November 5th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Steven Lundberg, 55, of Minooka shoved a female family member over the age of 65 at the aforementioned location. Meyer said Lundberg also threatened officers to shoot him when they arrived on scene.
Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago County Courthouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room […]
fox32chicago.com
Man dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Joliet
CHICAGO - A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Joliet Monday morning. At 8 a.m., Joliet police officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Round east of Von Esch Road for a multiple-vehicle crash. According to preliminary information, a 26-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Sonic with...
Overturned Semi Leaking Fuel Prompts Closure of I-88 Ramp in Aurora, Nearby Street
Drivers in Aurora are being asked to avoid the area of Interstate 88 and Orchard Road after a semi rolled over, causing a fuel spill, authorities said. As of 2:32 p.m., the off ramp of I-88 near the Orchard Bridge was being closed while law enforcement worked on scene. In addition, Orchard Road was shut down between Sullivan Road in Aurora and Orchard Gateway in North Aurora.
Community remembers Emil and Grace Diewald, sibling killed in Campton Hills bus crash
A heartbroken community held a vigil as family and friends shared tearful memories of Emil and Grace Diewald.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
Crestwood teen Ryan Plowman dies after catching mononucleosis
A 17-year-old suburban boy died after contracting mononucleosis.
Woman sprayed with pepper spray during argument at Beach Park daycare, Lake County officials say
Lake County police said a woman was sprayed by pepper spray during an argument at a daycare, also affecting the children.
fox32chicago.com
Pedestrian killed after being struck, pinned under minivan in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on 95th Street in Oak Lawn Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:20 p.m., Oak Lawn police responded to the 4400 block of West 95th Street for a vehicle crash. According to preliminary information, a brown Toyota minivan...
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Woman Accused of Punching Officer
The Minooka Police Department arrested a woman at the Minooka High School football game around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, November 4th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Barbara Bersano, 63, of Minooka was creating a disturbance with fans from Palatine in the bleachers when she was told to leave by school administrators.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
starvedrock.media
Princeton man safe after tree falls on car while driving Saturday
A Princeton man escapes injury as a tree falls on his car while driving in Oglesby Saturday. Fire Chief Ron Popurella said the man was headed down Ed Hand Highway at Tip street when a tree fell on the engine hood of his Jeep Cherokee. The driver's door was jammed, so, the 50-year old got out on the opposite side before firemen arrived. The unidentified man was not hurt. His car was towed. Firemen cut up the tree and removed it.
Comments / 2