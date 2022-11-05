ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $40 off Apple Watch S8, $20 Echo Dot, $130 ASUS laptop, more

By Maren Estrada
 4 days ago

Black Friday is now less than three weeks aware, but are already so many early Black Friday 2022 deals you can shop now. Instead of spending hours sifting through them all, however, we’ll show you a few particularly great deals.

In this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you’ll definitely want to check out.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this roundup:

Highlights in today’s roundup include a $250 ASUS VivoBook Go Windows 11 laptop for just $129.99 (see our guide on the best laptop deals for more), #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews for $13.80 each, $40 off the Apple Watch Series 8, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum for just $179, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for only $139.99 at Best Buy, Amazon’s Echo Dot for just $19.99, and more.

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

Last but not least, there are some more deals that you need to see today. You’ll find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can score some free cash.

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

BGR.com

