Florida State

click orlando

Wind is not the deadliest aspect of any hurricane. Here’s what is

ORLANDO, Fla. – While most Floridians associate hurricanes with howling winds strong enough to knock down trees and pummel buildings, water is actually the deadliest element of any storm. National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham explained how most hurricane deaths occur. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path...
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
click orlando

Central Florida airports announce closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport announced it will be putting a halt to commercial operations Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to airport officials, operations will cease starting at 4 p.m., and they won’t resume until the weather improves enough for operations to continue. [TRENDING:...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando, along with much of Central Florida, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MAP: Here’s the updated forecast path of potential Tropical Storm Nicole

Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida early Thursday as a low Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. All of southeast Florida — including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties — is in the 5-day forecast cone for the storm. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. ...
fox35orlando.com

How to prepare ahead of potential storm targeting Florida this week

A tropical disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic may develop into Tropical Depression this week and is headed for Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the storm which will bring strong winds, astronomically high tides, coastal flooding, and more beach erosion to areas recently damaged by Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties

Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
News4Jax.com

DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
News4Jax.com

Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole

Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and day-use...
click orlando

‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
WFLA

Subtropical Storm Nicole impacts Florida this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Subtropical Storm Nicole nears the Bahamas winds increase across the state of Florida. It will be warm and breezy today with highs in the mid 80s and wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. The rain chance is just 20%, and the few showers that form will be light […]
