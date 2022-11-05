Read full article on original website
LIVE RADAR: Outer reaches of Tropical Storm Nicole already raining on Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole is forecast to strike Florida as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday, but the vast storm on Tuesday afternoon was already spinning downpours into Central Florida. As of Tuesday afternoon, Tropical Storm Nicole was about 300 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas, moving west...
Wind is not the deadliest aspect of any hurricane. Here’s what is
ORLANDO, Fla. – While most Floridians associate hurricanes with howling winds strong enough to knock down trees and pummel buildings, water is actually the deadliest element of any storm. National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham explained how most hurricane deaths occur. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path...
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
Should you stay or go? Which Central Florida counties are evacuating for Tropical Storm Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Central Florida, some counties are urging residents to evacuate. Here is what we know about each county’s evacuation guidance. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball ticket sold in California snags...
Central Florida airports announce closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport announced it will be putting a halt to commercial operations Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to airport officials, operations will cease starting at 4 p.m., and they won’t resume until the weather improves enough for operations to continue. [TRENDING:...
MODELS, TRACK, MORE: Strengthening Nicole nearing hurricane status on route toward Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a hurricane and is projected to pass over Central Florida this week. Impacts from Nicole are expected to ramp up, bringing rain to Central Florida through the day on Wednesday and Thursday and eventually late Friday. It will then push to the north toward the Carolinas.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with much of Central Florida, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to ...
MAP: Here’s the updated forecast path of potential Tropical Storm Nicole
Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida early Thursday as a low Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. All of southeast Florida — including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties — is in the 5-day forecast cone for the storm. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. ...
A hurricane watch is issued for Florida as Subtropical Storm Nicole gathers strength
Officials urged Floridians to "not focus on the exact track" of the storm, which is hundreds of miles across. The unusual, late-season storm could reach Category 1 hurricane strength later this week.
How to prepare ahead of potential storm targeting Florida this week
A tropical disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic may develop into Tropical Depression this week and is headed for Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the storm which will bring strong winds, astronomically high tides, coastal flooding, and more beach erosion to areas recently damaged by Hurricane Ian.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties
Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: 5 Northeast Florida counties in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 Florida counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole, including five Northeast Florida counties. Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties are listed in the governor’s Executive Order (EO) 22-253. >>> STREAM...
Tropics Watch: Subtropical Storm Nicole on path toward Florida’s east coast
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are keeping a close eye on a developing late-season area in the tropics that became Subtropical Storm Nicole early Monday. As Nicole lifts from the Caribbean, models are coming to better agreement that it will bring significant impacts to east Central Florida by mid-week. What...
Subtropical Storm Nicole puts Central Florida counties under state of emergency
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is getting ready for Subtropical Storm Nicole, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a state of emergency declaration for 34 of the state’s 67 counties ahead of the storm’s arrival later this week. Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia...
DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole
Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and day-use...
‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
Florida election officials wary of potential tropical system
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Election officials in some Florida counties urged people to vote early Sunday where possible as potentially severe weather threatens the state on Election Day. Voters who want to avoid weather-related disruptions should cast their ballots by 7 p.m. Sunday, the last day of early...
Subtropical Storm Nicole impacts Florida this week
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Subtropical Storm Nicole nears the Bahamas winds increase across the state of Florida. It will be warm and breezy today with highs in the mid 80s and wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. The rain chance is just 20%, and the few showers that form will be light […]
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Heads-up Bahamas, Florida & U.S. east coast!
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
