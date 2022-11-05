Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Awarding Qatar the tournament was a mistake, says former Fifa president Sepp Blatter
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a "mistake". Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010. The Gulf state has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights...
BBC
'Not one player can knock on Lampard's door and complain... but the pressure will build'
Everton's second string were "really poor" in being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Bournemouth on Tuesday, says former Stoke and Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis. Frank Lampard made 11 changes to the side that lost to Leicester City on Saturday, but Pulis argues none of the replacements stand a chance of starting.
BBC
Former Archbishop of Glasgow Mario Conti dies, aged 88
The Emeritus Archbishop of Glasgow, Archbishop Mario Conti, has died at the age of 88. The Catholic Church's Bishops' Conference of Scotland said Archbishop Conti died peacefully on Tuesday after a short illness at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. He succeeded Cardinal Thomas Winning as Archbishop of Glasgow...
