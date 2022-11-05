ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

'Not one player can knock on Lampard's door and complain... but the pressure will build'

Everton's second string were "really poor" in being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Bournemouth on Tuesday, says f﻿ormer Stoke and Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis. F﻿rank Lampard made 11 changes to the side that lost to Leicester City on Saturday, but Pulis argues none of the replacements stand a chance of starting.
BBC

Former Archbishop of Glasgow Mario Conti dies, aged 88

The Emeritus Archbishop of Glasgow, Archbishop Mario Conti, has died at the age of 88. The Catholic Church's Bishops' Conference of Scotland said Archbishop Conti died peacefully on Tuesday after a short illness at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. He succeeded Cardinal Thomas Winning as Archbishop of Glasgow...

