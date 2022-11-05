Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
17-year-old killed in car accident
Officers responded to the area of Bluff Drive and Garfield Avenue and found a deceased, 17-year-old male inside a 2007 Audi.
iheart.com
1 Killed in East Rochester Crash
There is no word yet from East Rochester police on the name of the person killed in a crash Saturday. It happened on Bluff Drive, near Garfield Avenue. Authorities say the car was speeding and went out of control on a curve, went off the road, and uprooted a tree.
WHEC TV-10
Parolee arrested for firing shots near group mourning 17-year-old murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old parolee was arrested after police said he fired shots on Weld Street near a group mourning the murder of teenager Chance Mosley. Group gathered last Wednesday night and scattered once the shots went off. Rochester police said bullets hit a nearby house but no one was struck by the gunfire.
WHEC TV-10
Four-year-old girl shot overnight on Selye Terrace
UPDATE: RPD said they would give an update on the status of the child Monday. ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 4-year-old girl was shot overnight in the City of Rochester. She is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Hospital. Just before midnight, police responded to Selye Terrace for the report of shots in the area.
WHEC TV-10
Residents say road that 17-year-old crashed on has long been dangerous
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A community is in mourning after a tragic crash early Saturday morning in East Rochester. It took the life of an Aquinas senior. News10NBC hears from people in the neighborhood where the crash happened. They say that road has long been dangerous. Bluff Drive has...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot
UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
Crash closes section of Inner Loop near State Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a westbound section of the Inner Loop in Rochester Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the entrance to 490 West. At least four vehicles were damaged at the scene. Traffic is being routed to the State Street off ramp. Police have not […]
wxxinews.org
4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night
Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
Grieving sister calls for an end to silence in William Keith Booker’s murder
“And it hurts that he died alone, in the city that he loved,” Toluhi said through tears.
Sunrise Smart Start: 4-year-old shot, house fire
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
iheart.com
Fairport Woman Indicted on Multiple Charges in Fatal 390 Crash
A Fairport woman has been indicted on multiple charges in a fatal crash last month on 390. Authorities say 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli was drunk when she rolled over her vehicle, killing 22-year-old passenger Gianna Chapman of Parma. Cafarelli is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and DWI.
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
MCSO searching for missing Parma man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
iheart.com
Woman Facing More Charges for Fatal Crash in Webster
There are more charges in a fatal crash in Webster. Police say 36-year-old Jennifer Alexander was drunk and high in April of last year when she turned in front of 62-year-old Scott Moss at Klem and Five Mile Line Roads. The District Attorney's office says Alexander's original trial ended in...
Arrest made in April beating death in Rochester
Suspect arrested months later for April beating death in Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Police make arrest in April homicide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in April on North Clinton Avenue. On Friday, U.S. marshals arrested 20-year-old Treveon Gates. Gates is accused of fatally beating 65-year-old Gerald Wayne Irvin in an unprovoked attack. Irvin was in critical condition in the hospital...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Judge sentences Krauseneck to 25 years to life for Brighton Ax Murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge will sentence James Krauseneck on Monday afternoon. Krauseneck is the man convicted of killing his wife with an ax in Brighton back in 1982. A jury found Krauseneck guilty of murder in September after deliberating for a little more than a day. The defense...
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
RPD: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on Frost Ave.
The suspect was charged with second degree murder and had previous felony convictions.
Comments / 0