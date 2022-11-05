ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

iheart.com

1 Killed in East Rochester Crash

There is no word yet from East Rochester police on the name of the person killed in a crash Saturday. It happened on Bluff Drive, near Garfield Avenue. Authorities say the car was speeding and went out of control on a curve, went off the road, and uprooted a tree.
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Four-year-old girl shot overnight on Selye Terrace

UPDATE: RPD said they would give an update on the status of the child Monday. ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 4-year-old girl was shot overnight in the City of Rochester. She is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Hospital. Just before midnight, police responded to Selye Terrace for the report of shots in the area.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot

UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night

Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
iheart.com

Fairport Woman Indicted on Multiple Charges in Fatal 390 Crash

A Fairport woman has been indicted on multiple charges in a fatal crash last month on 390. Authorities say 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli was drunk when she rolled over her vehicle, killing 22-year-old passenger Gianna Chapman of Parma. Cafarelli is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and DWI.
FAIRPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

MCSO searching for missing Parma man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Woman Facing More Charges for Fatal Crash in Webster

There are more charges in a fatal crash in Webster. Police say 36-year-old Jennifer Alexander was drunk and high in April of last year when she turned in front of 62-year-old Scott Moss at Klem and Five Mile Line Roads. The District Attorney's office says Alexander's original trial ended in...
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police make arrest in April homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in April on North Clinton Avenue. On Friday, U.S. marshals arrested 20-year-old Treveon Gates. Gates is accused of fatally beating 65-year-old Gerald Wayne Irvin in an unprovoked attack. Irvin was in critical condition in the hospital...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
BATAVIA, NY

