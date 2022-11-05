Read full article on original website
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified as missing Texas mother
The remains of a Texas woman were found on a Colorado farm decades ago were recently identified after her daughter submitted DNA samples to authorities.
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Iowa serial killer fears: Woman behind murder claims gave police conflicting details in 2021, report says
An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help move their bodies.
Court docs: Indiana mother believed ‘powerful demonic force’ lived inside 5-year-old son who was found dead inside suitcase
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WXIN) – A mother sought on a murder warrant in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son was convinced a demon lived inside him. That’s according to multiple social media posts attributed to 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson. Indiana State Police revealed during a news conference Wednesday that they had identified the boy […]
‘Baby Holly’ missing for 40 years is reunited with family
A woman who vanished in mysterious circumstances after her parents were murdered in Texas more than 40 years ago has been reunited with her biological relatives.Holly Miller, known as “Baby Holly”, was left at a church in Arizona after her parents’ murder in a wooded area outside Houston in 1981 and later adopted.Her biological parents Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr were only identified in 2021 through a genealogy database. Ms Miller was tracked by a specialist cold case unit and discovered to be a mother of five living in Oklahoma in June.This week, she...
Two teens arrested in shooting of Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson
Two teenagers were arrested this week in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson this summer, Washington, D.C. police announced. The teenagers have been charged in the Aug. 28 attack with assault with intent to rob while armed, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said. One teenager, who was...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Unsolved Mystery Of Morgan Nick, The Arkansas Girl Who Vanished At A Little League Game
On June 9, 1995, a 6-year-old named Morgan Nick disappeared right under her mother’s nose in Alma, Arkansas — and she's still missing today. On June 9, 1995, a 6-year-old Arkansas girl named Morgan Nick was stolen from her family. During a Little League game, she asked her mother if she could go catch lightning bugs with her friends. Before she could return, Nick disappeared. She was taken at 10:45 p.m. in Alma, a city of 3,000 people.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Remains of pregnant woman murdered by husband more than 20 years ago discovered during garden excavation
Police in the U.K. discovered the remains of a 34-year-old pregnant woman whose husband murdered her in 1999 amid allegations he was having an affair with a 15-year-old girl.
The young white girl who was kidnapped, married, and lived among Native Americans for 25 years
In 1832, Silas and Lucy Parker relocated their young family from Illinois to Texas. The Parkers had settled right on the edge of the 250,000-square-mile Comanche empire, writes author S.C. Gwynne in Empire of the Summer Moon.
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: Bombshell video emerges revealing hours before murder
Newly obtained surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods shows the last known public sighting of Gabby Petito on the suspected day of her death last summer.
Cause Of Death Determined For Kiely Rodni, The Missing California Teen Found In Reservoir
The 16-year-old girl had disappeared Aug. 6 after leaving a party at a Sierra Nevada campground.
Doorbell video shows 'malnourished' twins pleading with neighbors to help them escape mother who they say handcuffed and abused them
The mother of the Houston-area twins and her boyfriend face charges after the children alleged that they were abused and starved.
Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'
A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
Missing Georgia teen's family says human remains discovered may be 17-year-old
The family of missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri said that the human remains discovered on Saturday near one of his last known locations may be of the teen.
They fell in love working a 1978 cold case. Then their podcast helped get justice in the Delphi murders
A journalist travels to Indiana to report on an unsolved 1978 case where four young restaurant workers were brutally murdered.She meets an attorney, who specialises in intellectual property but – after also becoming interested in the cold case – is now representing the sister of one of the victims.The pair fall in love and get married.It might not be the typical fairytale romance.But that’s the story behind husband and wife team Áine Cain and Kevin Greenlee who, on their podcast The Murder Sheet, have together unearthed some key pieces of information and prompted some significant leads in the infamous 2017...
Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon
In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
