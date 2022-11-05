ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WGN News

Court docs: Indiana mother believed ‘powerful demonic force’ lived inside 5-year-old son who was found dead inside suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WXIN) – A mother sought on a murder warrant in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son was convinced a demon lived inside him. That’s according to multiple social media posts attributed to 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson. Indiana State Police revealed during a news conference Wednesday that they had identified the boy […]
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

‘Baby Holly’ missing for 40 years is reunited with family

A woman who vanished in mysterious circumstances after her parents were murdered in Texas more than 40 years ago has been reunited with her biological relatives.Holly Miller, known as “Baby Holly”, was left at a church in Arizona after her parents’ murder in a wooded area outside Houston in 1981 and later adopted.Her biological parents Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr were only identified in 2021 through a genealogy database. Ms Miller was tracked by a specialist cold case unit and discovered to be a mother of five living in Oklahoma in June.This week, she...
ARIZONA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Unsolved Mystery Of Morgan Nick, The Arkansas Girl Who Vanished At A Little League Game

On June 9, 1995, a 6-year-old named Morgan Nick disappeared right under her mother’s nose in Alma, Arkansas — and she's still missing today. On June 9, 1995, a 6-year-old Arkansas girl named Morgan Nick was stolen from her family. During a Little League game, she asked her mother if she could go catch lightning bugs with her friends. Before she could return, Nick disappeared. She was taken at 10:45 p.m. in Alma, a city of 3,000 people.
ALMA, AR
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Daily Mail

Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'

A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
FREMONT, MI
The Independent

They fell in love working a 1978 cold case. Then their podcast helped get justice in the Delphi murders

A journalist travels to Indiana to report on an unsolved 1978 case where four young restaurant workers were brutally murdered.She meets an attorney, who specialises in intellectual property but – after also becoming interested in the cold case – is now representing the sister of one of the victims.The pair fall in love and get married.It might not be the typical fairytale romance.But that’s the story behind husband and wife team Áine Cain and Kevin Greenlee who, on their podcast The Murder Sheet, have together unearthed some key pieces of information and prompted some significant leads in the infamous 2017...
INDIANA STATE
Oxygen

Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon

In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

