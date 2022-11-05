A journalist travels to Indiana to report on an unsolved 1978 case where four young restaurant workers were brutally murdered.She meets an attorney, who specialises in intellectual property but – after also becoming interested in the cold case – is now representing the sister of one of the victims.The pair fall in love and get married.It might not be the typical fairytale romance.But that’s the story behind husband and wife team Áine Cain and Kevin Greenlee who, on their podcast The Murder Sheet, have together unearthed some key pieces of information and prompted some significant leads in the infamous 2017...

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO