Florida State

City Limits

New York’s 1% Pour Late Cash Into Governor’s Race

Much of the fresh cash came from real estate developers, large-scale landlords and heads of speculating private equity firms, along with a slew of billionaires, attorneys, Eric Adams-aligned political action committees, sports gambling execs and the New York Yankees. Want more election coverage? Click here. A late torrent of cash...
NEW YORK STATE
2 On Your Side

James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. James has has served as the state's attorney general since January of 2019, and since then, she has spent time investigating former president Donald Trump and his business practices. James also oversaw a sexual harassment investigation focused on former Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in August of 2021.
NEW YORK STATE
mynbc5.com

Kathy Hochul declared winner of NY Governor race, NBC reports

ALBANY, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul has made history after becoming the first woman elected as governor of New York. NBC News called Hochul as the projected winner of the closely-watched race, in which Hochul was running for her first full term against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. Zeldin, a staunch...
Washington Square News

Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow

Tomorrow is Election Day. If you’re not a New York resident, you’ve probably already registered to vote in your home state and sent in your absentee ballot. But if you are, tomorrow is your chance to go in person to a polling site and cast your ballot in this year’s midterm elections if you haven’t already.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fight to keep NY blue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over last year after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is now running for the position in her own right. At a rally posted today on her Facebook page, she asked supporters to stand with her this election. “Would you stand with me to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newsnationnow.com

New York Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in New York head to polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in several important races in the 2022 midterm elections. After carrying a sizable lead during much of the campaign season, New York Democratic candidates started to feel their races tightening just two weeks before election day.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

Bulletproof Vests Banned in New York State For Civilians

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has banned most bulletproof vests that civilians use in New York State. There are only few exceptions according to the New York State website:. Effective July 6, 2022, when not being engaged or employed in an eligible profession, the purchase, taking possession of, sale,...
NEW YORK STATE
wrvo.org

2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY

On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Andrew Cuomo Predicts a Kathy Hochul Win Nov. 8

“Hochul wins. It’s tighter than it should have been, because of crime and inflation, but the social issues still take Hochul over the top,” said Cuomo, who placed a friendly bet with Cox on the outcome. The former Governor has not been asked to campaign for NY Dems...
