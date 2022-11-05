Read full article on original website
BET
Republican in New York Governor’s Race Accused of Running Racist Campaign Ad
New York state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, is being accused of airing a racist and misleading ad by misusing images of a mentally ill man who was killed by Brooklyn police officers four years ago. On April 4, 2018, officers from the NYPD’s 71st Precinct shot and killed...
New York governor race: Hochul beats Zeldin in election to lead Empire State
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will win a full term as New York governor after taking over for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the wake of a series of scandals.
New York’s 1% Pour Late Cash Into Governor’s Race
Much of the fresh cash came from real estate developers, large-scale landlords and heads of speculating private equity firms, along with a slew of billionaires, attorneys, Eric Adams-aligned political action committees, sports gambling execs and the New York Yankees. Want more election coverage? Click here. A late torrent of cash...
James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. James has has served as the state's attorney general since January of 2019, and since then, she has spent time investigating former president Donald Trump and his business practices. James also oversaw a sexual harassment investigation focused on former Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in August of 2021.
mynbc5.com
Kathy Hochul declared winner of NY Governor race, NBC reports
ALBANY, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul has made history after becoming the first woman elected as governor of New York. NBC News called Hochul as the projected winner of the closely-watched race, in which Hochul was running for her first full term against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. Zeldin, a staunch...
Republicans Seeking to Turn New York Red
Republicans are hoping to swing New York red in the state's gubernatorial race in what would be the first time in nearly two decades that the state elected a GOP governor, according to NBC News.
Washington Square News
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Tomorrow is Election Day. If you’re not a New York resident, you’ve probably already registered to vote in your home state and sent in your absentee ballot. But if you are, tomorrow is your chance to go in person to a polling site and cast your ballot in this year’s midterm elections if you haven’t already.
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York: 'We don't feel safe'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashed with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday over crime, insisting New Yorkers "don't feel safe" and are "worried" ahead of the midterms.
Biden stumps for Hochul in New York ahead of ‘most important election in our lifetime’
Biden praised the records of Hochul and congressional Democrats, while painting Zeldin as a threat to progress in the state.
AOC, other 'Squad' members win landslide victories in 2022 elections
The six progressive lawmakers informally known as the "Squad" each won re-election easily on Tuesday, as control of the U.S. House of Representatives remains in question.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fight to keep NY blue
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over last year after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is now running for the position in her own right. At a rally posted today on her Facebook page, she asked supporters to stand with her this election. “Would you stand with me to […]
New York Gubernatorial candidates make push three days before election
It's down to the wire with just three days until Election Day, and both candidates for New York governor were out in force Saturday.
newsnationnow.com
New York Election Results Midterms 2022
(NewsNation) — Voters in New York head to polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in several important races in the 2022 midterm elections. After carrying a sizable lead during much of the campaign season, New York Democratic candidates started to feel their races tightening just two weeks before election day.
wutv29.com
Hundreds gather at Lee Zeldin rally in final days before gubernatorial election
WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin was at a GOP rally in West Seneca Sunday morning on the last day of early voting, in front of hundreds of supporters. Zeldin was joined by his running mate, Alison Esposito, New York’s GOP chair and Republican...
‘Shocking:’ Drug Overdose Deaths Surge In New York State, Hudson Valley
New York State officials are shocked to find out drug overdose deaths are surging in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. On Tuesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli shared new data about drug overdose deaths across New York State. New York Drug Overdose Deaths Surged During...
Bulletproof Vests Banned in New York State For Civilians
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has banned most bulletproof vests that civilians use in New York State. There are only few exceptions according to the New York State website:. Effective July 6, 2022, when not being engaged or employed in an eligible profession, the purchase, taking possession of, sale,...
wrvo.org
2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY
On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
wskg.org
Republicans rally in Broome County ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections
New York’s Republican statewide ticket of candidates stopped in Broome County Sunday for their last rally before Election Day. GOP candidate for governor and Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin made his final pitch to a crowd of a few hundred people in Johnson City. Zeldin reiterated his promise to...
yonkerstimes.com
Andrew Cuomo Predicts a Kathy Hochul Win Nov. 8
“Hochul wins. It’s tighter than it should have been, because of crime and inflation, but the social issues still take Hochul over the top,” said Cuomo, who placed a friendly bet with Cox on the outcome. The former Governor has not been asked to campaign for NY Dems...
