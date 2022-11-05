I already voted for Tudor red all across the board. we need to get these Democrats socialists out of office now before they ruin this country for good.
If you are here making a comment #1. you made it thru COVID #2 Michigan is leading the country in Automotive jobs #3. Education is holding strong. 3 lies right there! Tudor has ZERO experience in government, she is not a lawyer either. she doesn't have a clue how to run a state! Voting Blue. Michigan is building roads, bridges and round abouts, with good paying jobs, automotive industry is thriving. we are forward thinking and voting for Whitmore, Voting BLUE!
you got my vote whitmer needs to go.. AND THE U.P loves you
