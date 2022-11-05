ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

patriot
1d ago

I already voted for Tudor red all across the board. we need to get these Democrats socialists out of office now before they ruin this country for good.

OJ14
1d ago

If you are here making a comment #1. you made it thru COVID #2 Michigan is leading the country in Automotive jobs #3. Education is holding strong. 3 lies right there! Tudor has ZERO experience in government, she is not a lawyer either. she doesn't have a clue how to run a state! Voting Blue. Michigan is building roads, bridges and round abouts, with good paying jobs, automotive industry is thriving. we are forward thinking and voting for Whitmore, Voting BLUE!

Nachomama
1d ago

you got my vote whitmer needs to go.. AND THE U.P loves you

The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. Michiganders had the chance to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Midterm Election results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Polls have closed and votes are being counted for races across Michigan. This year, Michigan residents cast their vote to elect the state’s governor, attorney general, secretary of state, U.S. House representatives, state House representatives, state senators, and local officials, and decide three statewide ballot measures, school bond and millage requests, and local proposals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Rep. Tim Walberg wins Michigan’s 5th Congressional District race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GOP incumbent Tim Walberg is projected to win the race for Michigan’s 5th Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Bart Goldberg. The Associated Press projected Walberg as the winner around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday night. Representative Walberg is not new to politics, having represented Michigan in...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election 2022: When are polls open and closed on Nov. 8?

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with several important races including governor, secretary of state, and attorney general's office, plus three ballot proposals. Thousands of voters have already filled out their ballots and voted absentee - which you can do until...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig

On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

These Michigan House, Senate races could determine party control of the legislature

Control of the legislature is up for grabs this election. Democrats are hoping to take control of the Senate for the first time in decades as Republicans seek to keep their control over both Michigan chambers. And while ballots are still being cast – polls are not slated to close until 8 p.m. for most of Michigan – there are several races to watch as votes roll in which could serve as a good indicator to which party could control the legislature.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Judge rejects Michigan GOP SOS candidate’s request to disqualify absentee ballots in Detroit

A judge has rejected a request by Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo to disqualify mail-in ballots from Detroit in the Nov. 8 election. Just weeks before the general election in Michigan, candidate Karamo filed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify absentee ballots in only the city of Detroit, and instead require Detroit voters to vote in person on Nov. 8. The Republican’s lawsuit claimed that the absentee ballot counting system in Detroit is flawed and violates election law.
DETROIT, MI
