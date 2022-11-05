ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

A rematch in local race for Pa. House seat, but things are different this time | Armchair Lehigh Valley

By Armchair Lehigh Valley
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
LehighValleyLive.com

Election Day 2022: Everything to know to vote in the midterms in Pa. | When do polls open? Where is my voting location? Who are the candidates? When will we have results?

The time for campaigning is over. Election Day is here. In the 2022 midterms, Pennsylvania’s state and local congressional races could determine the balance of power in Washington, D.C., making it as important as ever for voters to get out and get heard. Tuesday’s election will decide Pennsylvania’s next...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing

The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
BETHLEHEM, PA
State College

A Judge Did Not Change Pennsylvania’s Ballot Deadline for the 2022 Election

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. A judge in Pennsylvania did not order local officials to count mail ballots received...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

John Fetterman wins Pat Toomey’s Pennsylvania seat in U.S. Senate, defeating Dr. Mehmet Oz

Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovers from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phillymag.com

Crebilly Neighbors Save the Farm, But There’s This Bill to Pay

A conservation agreement with Natural Lands has been okayed. All that's needed now is to pay for it. That will require voter approval on November 8th. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Updated Nov.8, 10:27 a.m., to clarify that...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Find Out the 2022 Reader-Voted Restaurant Award Winners

Join us in celebrating our 19th annual Restaurant Award winners. Make a reservation, order takeout or share this list with a friend to show your support. And definitely keep this edition handy for the next time you have a craving and you’re not sure what will satisfy. Favorite Modern...
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ranked as top state for retirees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new list of the best places to retire in the U.S.Move over, Florida, Pennsylvania is number one in this year's U.S. News & World Report survey.Lancaster, just 80 miles west of Philadelphia, ranked as the most desirable city for retirees.Pennsylvania took five of the top ten spots. Florida took four. Pittsburgh came in at No. 20.The survey looked at six major factors: housing affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

