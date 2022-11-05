Over the past several months, FoMoCo has been cancelling orders for a number of its hotter models and pushing them to the next model year as demand exceeds its production capacity. Most recently, that list includes the 2022 Ford Transit Connect van, 2022 Ford Escape crossover, and 2022 Ford Maverick pickup. In the meantime, Ford is still building what it calls “vehicles on wheels” – models that are missing certain parts, 40,000 or so of which are expected to be shipped out by the end of the year. However, as Ford Authority reported last month, a number of Ford Police Interceptor Utility orders have also reportedly been cancelled lately, causing issues for police departments across the country. Now, it seems as if even more have been nixed, according to the Boothbay Register.

