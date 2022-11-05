Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 Black Appearance Package Looks Great
The Ford F-150 lineup added a wide variety of black appearance packages for the 2022 model year. Available as the XLT Black Appearance Package, Platinum Black Appearance Package, Lariat Black Appearance Package and the STX Black Appearance Package, these exterior equipment groups add a dash of sinister black accents to the pickup’s exterior and interior. Ford Authority spotted a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT with the dark accents on an Agate Black exterior for a slick black-on-black look.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000
When choosing a hybrid SUV, you still need to find one that gives you what you need at an affordable price. Here are four excellent hybrid SUVs for under $30,000. The post 4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One-of-a-kind Ford F-150 that looks like a tank and was custom-built for ‘racing’ goes up for auction
A HIGHLY-CUSTOMIZED 2019 Ford F-150 with a para-military-like design has been slated to go up for auction on Saturday. The high-end truck was manufactured by US Speciality Vehicles (USSV), which produced cars for the Fast and Furious franchise. Named the Hamba, USSV’s Ford F-150 reinterpretation is powered by its original...
CAR AND DRIVER
1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• With a Holman Moody 427-cubic-inch V-8 and a four-speed manual transmission, this Cobra is the apex of American 1960s performance machinery. • Cobra production wound down in December 1966, so this is one of the last of a breed. • The 427s were better sorted out than the narrow-body...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler Now Available
The 2023 Corvette is the fourth model year for the mid-engine C8, ushering in several important updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Corvette is available with the Visible Carbon Fiber High Wing Spoiler aero option. For those readers...
All-New 2023 Honda Pilot Gets New V6, Rugged Looks, Most Cargo Room Ever
A second-row middle seat can even be removed and stored under the trunk floor to improve cabin space.
fordauthority.com
Full-Scale 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lego Debuts: Video
Lego and Ford have long enjoyed a strong relationship, offering kids of all ages brick-like Blue Oval builds and the capability to do so from scratch, featuring models like the Ford GT, the 2021 Ford Bronco SUV, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup. Now, the Legoland resort in Florida has added something a bit larger, as well as a bit cooler, arguably – a full-scale 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lego pickup that’s made entirely from those square bricks that we love to play with and hate to step on.
fordauthority.com
New Ford F-150 V8 Cat-Back Performance Exhaust Debuts
The Blue Oval offers a range of Sport, Touring, and Extreme exhaust systems for customers who want a little extra snarl out of their vehicles, a lineup . However, for those who want something with a bit more bite and are willing to shell out for an aftermarket exhaust, a new cat-back exhaust by Vance & Hines for the Ford F-150 V8 will soon be available.
U.S. News’ 4 Most Reliable Used American Crossover SUVs
Several of the most dependable used SUVs hail from Detroit. Here are your best options from GMC, Ford, and Chevy. The post U.S. News’ 4 Most Reliable Used American Crossover SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Ford Dealers Fight Model E Sales Plans
Ford's plan to divide its dealers by type of combustion system -- Ford Blue for internal-combustion vehicles, Ford Pro for commercial, and Ford Model E for battery-electric vehicles -- has hit a snag. At the annual dealer conference in Las Vegas, held back in September, Ford said it would have...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Raptor Lineup Will Not Get EV, Hybrid Variants
With three EVs already in its lineup, Ford has quite a few more in the works, though those models won’t be quite as familiar, it seems. Instead, Ford’s next-gen all-electric vehicles won’t simply be EV versions of existing models, will look quite a bit different, and will be centered around the automaker’s passion brands. The next Blue Oval EV is slated to be a “Ford Explorer-like” model, though an all-electric version of that crossover and the Lincoln Aviator are slated to launch in 2025. While FoMoCo continues to generate profit from its ICE Ford Blue division, a Ford Ranger EV is also reportedly on the horizon. However, the Ford F-150 Raptor lineup won’t be getting any sort of hybrid or EV variant, according to Motor Authority.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro Telematics Subscriptions Growth Exploded Through Q3
Connected vehicle services are at the core of Ford CEO Jim Farley’s plan to generate future revenue, which he says will be “massive” in scope. This is true of both retail and commercial customers, though the automaker won’t be charging for everything, and recently announced a host of complimentary features for Ford Pro commercial customers. Regardless, paid Ford Pro telematics subscriptions are rapidly growing, increasing by 40 percent in the second quarter of 2022 and by the same exact amount over the course of Q3, according to Ford CFO John Lawler.
fordauthority.com
New Ford Transit Variants Announced For Brazil
As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Transit is currently the fastest-growing commercial van in Brazil, just over a year after that model originally launched there. As of this past September, Ford had already sold a total of 1,000 Transit vans in the South American country as its market share has grown to as much as 17 percent in recent months, impressive totals given the fact that the model just entered production in Uruguay at a new plant built in partnership with Nordex. Now, The Blue Oval is set to launch a variety of new Ford Transit variants in Brazil as that model continues to gain traction in the market.
fordauthority.com
More Ford Police Interceptor Utility Orders Being Cancelled
Over the past several months, FoMoCo has been cancelling orders for a number of its hotter models and pushing them to the next model year as demand exceeds its production capacity. Most recently, that list includes the 2022 Ford Transit Connect van, 2022 Ford Escape crossover, and 2022 Ford Maverick pickup. In the meantime, Ford is still building what it calls “vehicles on wheels” – models that are missing certain parts, 40,000 or so of which are expected to be shipped out by the end of the year. However, as Ford Authority reported last month, a number of Ford Police Interceptor Utility orders have also reportedly been cancelled lately, causing issues for police departments across the country. Now, it seems as if even more have been nixed, according to the Boothbay Register.
Jalopnik
Dealership Associations Aren't Too Happy About Ford's EV Requirements for Its Dealers
Ford has big EV plans, and it wants dealers to be in on those plans. But those plans require a big investment by dealers. While it looked like a lot of dealers were on board, dealer association groups have other ideas. Automotive News reports that dealer associations in 13 states are coming out against Ford’s EV investment requirements for its dealers, saying that Ford is “unfairly burdening its retail network with costly requirements for electric vehicle sales and breaking some franchise laws.”
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Review Roundup: An Absolute Hoot
The Blue Oval pulled the veil off the formidable 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R back in July of this year, adding a supercharged V8 engine to the F-Series line of pickups. Despite its supercharged engine, it will likely be slower than the Ram TRX when it comes to the gallop from zero to 60 mph. Despite this minor ding to its performance, the muscle truck has raked in quite a few glowing reviews that indicate it’s an extremely compelling vehicle regardless of straight line performance.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Farley Says Commercial And EV Demand Remains High
With new vehicle inventory remaining at near record-low levels and prices hovering around record highs, it would be reasonable to think that demand for those vehicles might waver as well – particularly when we factor in quickly-rising interest rates. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all, as Ford CEO Jim Farley recently revealed that commercial vehicle and EV demand remains quite high in terms of The Blue Oval’s offerings in those segments, even as the automaker recently completed a round of price increases on many of those same models.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Water Heating System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle water heating system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 28th, 2021, published on November 3rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 0349619. The Ford Authority Take. With off-roading arguably more popular than ever, Ford has begun making...
Comments / 0