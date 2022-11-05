Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Artist collective to host benefit concert for Toys for Tots at Blind Pig
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Toys are tickets for an upcoming benefit concert hosted by a local artist collective. The Flight Team, a group of artists based in Washtenaw County, will host its third annual Super Fly Toy Drive and benefit concert. The drive has four locations for people to drop off toys, culminating in a benefit concert at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at The Blind Pig, 208 South First St., Ann Arbor.
Hours-long lines on University of Michigan campus as students scramble to vote
ANN ARBOR, MI — University of Michigan students determined to vote in the Nov. 8 election are standing in hours-long lines to get registered before casting ballots. Ann Arbor City Clerk Jackie Beaudry confirmed shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday there were hours-long lines at both the city’s satellite offices on the UM campus, where the city has been processing same-day registration requests from students. Wait times are estimated to be up to four hours.
Christmas movie filmed in Holly holds red carpet premiere: How to view the movie
HOLLY, MI - Tis the holiday movie season and this film shot in Michigan has everything a family Christmas movie should have and then some, including a reindeer, horses, original Christmas music and Santa Claus, himself. Hundreds of people celebrated Christmas a couple of months early last night at the...
From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor
Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
How to get $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets for every performance this month in Michigan
DETROIT - You could see one of the most popular Broadway musicals at a huge discounted price. There’s going to be a lottery for 40, $10 tickets for each show as “Hamilton” is playing at the Fisher Theater through Broadway in Detroit from Tuesday, November 15 through Sunday, December 4.
Election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — Voters across Washtenaw County are electing candidates in nine Michigan House and Senate seats and deciding 25 local ballot proposals in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Ann Arbor, a new climate-action tax proposal will share the ballot with mayoral and city council...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Santa Ono inauguration as University of Michigan president set for March
ANN ARBOR, MI - Santa Ono’s official inauguration as University of Michigan president will take place on March 7, according to a UM release. Ono, the university’s 15th president as of Oct. 14, will be “formally installed” during a ceremony at Hill Auditorium on the Ann Arbor campus, the release states.
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI - (November 11, 2022) - People living in south-central Michigan now have more access to life-saving skin cancer screenings, routine skin checks, a host of cosmetic procedures, and other dermatological care.
Man facing 25 felonies for bathroom peeping in Ann Arbor heads to trial
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms throughout Ann Arbor before and after police seized his recording equipment is heading to trial. Erric Desean Morton waived preliminary examination, Oct. 25, on 25 felony charges sending his case to the Washtenaw County Trial Court for further criminal proceedings, court records show.
Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
What to know about Dexter football’s regional final matchup with Midland
Only one Ann Arbor-area football team remains in the Michigan high school postseason. Dexter secured its first-ever district championship with a 24-7 win over South Lyon last week. Now, the Dreadnaughts will try for another first when they host Midland in the Division 2 regional final at Al Ritt Stadium.
Emergency infrastructure repairs close Washtenaw Community College campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - For the second time in two weeks, the Washtenaw Community College campus will be closed due to infrastructure repairs. The campus will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 8-9 due to “emergency infrastructure repairs,” according to a WCC alert on Facebook. All on-campus events and classes are canceled, the alert states, while virtual and clinical classes will meet as scheduled.
Revamped furniture, unique home décor featured at new Dexter shop
DEXTER, MI -- A Curated Home LLC is working to bring color, unique furniture, creativity and more to Dexter. The business, started in October, is tucked away behind the Dexter Commerce Building at 8007 Main St. In the space, customers can shop one-of-a-kind items, purchase products to create their own pieces or take classes led by owner Trish Cooper.
Michigan says no one voted twice during Detroit’s e-poll book issue
An issue with electronic poll books, laptops used to confirm registered voters, at a number of Detroit polling locations caused some confusion amongst voters Tuesday morning. Michigan election officials assured residents the issue didn’t prevent anyone from submitting their ballots, nor did it allow anyone to vote twice, before the issue was resolved -- a notion that appears to have already been used to sow doubt in the 2022 election.
Where to honor veterans, active military members on Veterans Day in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- As Veterans Day approaches, cities around Washtenaw County are gearing up to commemorate both former and active military members with some upcoming events. Veterans Day has a long history dating all the way back to 1919 when it was originally known as Armistice Day. Decades later,...
Early Washtenaw County election results show some winners and close races
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters in Ann Arbor and across Washtenaw County went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide a long list of contested races and ballot proposals. While final election results aren’t available yet in all areas, here’s a look at where some of the top local races and proposals stand just before midnight with results reported so far.
Vote for the Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – MLive has gathered 13 Ann Arbor-area athletes for readers to choose between for the Athlete of the Week fan poll. Readers will be able to vote as many times as they’d like until 9 a.m. on Friday. The poll results will be announced shortly thereafter.
250 booths of homemade items available at upcoming Saline Craft Show
SALINE, MI -- Get ready to shop more than 250 booths at the upcoming Saline Craft Show. The one-day show is 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Saline Middle School, 7190 N. Maple Road. Tickets are $5, with children age 10 and younger getting in free. The...
