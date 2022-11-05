ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist collective to host benefit concert for Toys for Tots at Blind Pig

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Toys are tickets for an upcoming benefit concert hosted by a local artist collective. The Flight Team, a group of artists based in Washtenaw County, will host its third annual Super Fly Toy Drive and benefit concert. The drive has four locations for people to drop off toys, culminating in a benefit concert at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at The Blind Pig, 208 South First St., Ann Arbor.
Hours-long lines on University of Michigan campus as students scramble to vote

ANN ARBOR, MI — University of Michigan students determined to vote in the Nov. 8 election are standing in hours-long lines to get registered before casting ballots. Ann Arbor City Clerk Jackie Beaudry confirmed shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday there were hours-long lines at both the city’s satellite offices on the UM campus, where the city has been processing same-day registration requests from students. Wait times are estimated to be up to four hours.
From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor

Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
Emergency infrastructure repairs close Washtenaw Community College campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - For the second time in two weeks, the Washtenaw Community College campus will be closed due to infrastructure repairs. The campus will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 8-9 due to “emergency infrastructure repairs,” according to a WCC alert on Facebook. All on-campus events and classes are canceled, the alert states, while virtual and clinical classes will meet as scheduled.
Revamped furniture, unique home décor featured at new Dexter shop

DEXTER, MI -- A Curated Home LLC is working to bring color, unique furniture, creativity and more to Dexter. The business, started in October, is tucked away behind the Dexter Commerce Building at 8007 Main St. In the space, customers can shop one-of-a-kind items, purchase products to create their own pieces or take classes led by owner Trish Cooper.
Michigan says no one voted twice during Detroit’s e-poll book issue

An issue with electronic poll books, laptops used to confirm registered voters, at a number of Detroit polling locations caused some confusion amongst voters Tuesday morning. Michigan election officials assured residents the issue didn’t prevent anyone from submitting their ballots, nor did it allow anyone to vote twice, before the issue was resolved -- a notion that appears to have already been used to sow doubt in the 2022 election.
