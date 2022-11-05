ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Lindsay Lohan mourns ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter

They were involved in one of the most famous teen dating stories in the early 2000s, and, now, Lindsay Lohan is remembering singer Aaron Carter. In an interview with “Access Hollywood” to promote her new Netflix holiday Film “Falling for Christmas,” Lohan talked about Carter, who died over the weekend at the age of 34.
The Guardian

Jamie T review – crowd-averse songwriter on happily raucous form

When Jamie Treays made his triumphant live comeback at Glastonbury in June after a five-year absence he, somewhat misanthropically, thanked a packed John Peel tent by pronouncing that he “couldn’t give a fuck” if anyone comes to see him any more. “I’d play to an empty room,” he said. “I don’t care.”
Indy100

The celebrities who've left Twitter so far as Stephen Fry bids the platform 'goodbye'

Elon Musk’s new Twitter bio names him as the platform’s “Complaint Hotline Operator”. And, poor guy, the phone must be ringing off the hook.The world’s richest person has faced a torrent of criticism, and worse, since taking over the social media site on 27 October, and now his leadership is sending big names fleeing the blue bird-masted ship.On Tuesday, Stephen Fry became the latest celebrity to make a grand exit by posting a picture of Scrabble letters spelling out “Goodbye” to his 12.5 million followers.He moved on quickly to rival network Mastodon, which has seen a surge in new users...

Comments / 0

Community Policy