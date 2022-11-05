Read full article on original website
BRTA Services Free From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) announced that beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, 2022, all BRTA bus and paratransit services will be free through the state's "Try Transit" initiative. This Try Transit initiative is supported through the state budget and awarded by the Massachusetts Department...
High Turnout in Berkshires Helps Elect New Slate of Officials
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The county saw a big turnout on Tuesday as voters elected a new slate of state officials, including a new governor in Maura Healey. More locally, Democrats Paul Mark was elected to the state Senate and state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli to another term in the State House in the new 3rd District. North Adams' own Tara Jacobs was on track to be the first Berkshire resident elected to the Governor's Council.
