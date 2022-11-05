HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a day all coaster enthusiasts love; when the first piece of track on a brand new roller coaster gets installed. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Hersheypark posted a short video on their social media outlets of one of the very first track pieces being installed onto the supports that held up the original 1996 Wildcat. The video shows workers lining up the piece of track for its installation.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO