abc27.com
Another round of rain tonight, some showers late Saturday
TONIGHT: Periods of Rain, Mainly After 9p. Hi 59. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy, PM Shower. Hi 62. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. SUNDAY: Chilly & Breezy. Hi 48. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. It was a...
abc27.com
Midstate preparing for remnants of Hurricane Nicole
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Tropical Depression Nicole churns north, parts of the Midstate are clearing storm drains in preparation for potential flooding. About three quarters of the three-thousand storm drains across the City of Harrisburg have been cleared and cleaned out in the past 48 hours, something officials said is critical to prevent flooding.
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: bridge over untroubled water
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On a quiet early evening, the Veterans Memorial Bridge carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia. Veterans Memorial opened to traffic in 1930 and is the fifth bridge across the river at this location. It replaced a steel pratt truss bridge which was built in 1897.
abc27.com
Interstate 81 crashes caused delays in Lebanon County; speed restrictions in place
(WHTM) — Crashes due to weather have caused multiple accidents along Midstate routes, mostly Interstate 81. According to 511pa.com, there was a crash that was located on Interstate 81 south between Exit 100: PA 443- Pine Grove and Exit 90: PA 72- Lebanon. All lanes were closed. Further south,...
abc27.com
Track installed on Hersheypark’s ‘Wildcat’s Revenge’ coaster
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a day all coaster enthusiasts love; when the first piece of track on a brand new roller coaster gets installed. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Hersheypark posted a short video on their social media outlets of one of the very first track pieces being installed onto the supports that held up the original 1996 Wildcat. The video shows workers lining up the piece of track for its installation.
abc27.com
Hersheypark Christmas Candylane opening Nov. 11
HERSHEY Pa. (WHTM) — The end of the year is fast approaching, which means the holiday season is right around the corner. Hersheypark is gearing up for its annual Christmas Candylane holiday event, beginning on Friday, Nov. 11. Running from Nov. 11 until Jan 1, Christmas Candylane features sweet...
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: York County Regional Police looking for missing man
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, is searching for a missing man. According to a release, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., the family of a 75-year-old man had discovered that he walked off from his home in the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township.
abc27.com
#2 Central York defeats #7 York in 6A Quarterfinals
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Central York won their high-scoring matchup against (#7) York in the quarterfinals by a score of 55-41 on Friday, Nov. 11. (#2) Central York will go on to play in the 6A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started...
abc27.com
One dead after Interstate 83 crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.
abc27.com
Small aircraft crashes in York County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A small aircraft crashed in York County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near an airfield along Ebaugh Road in Hopewell Township. It’s not believed that the pilot suffered any serious injuries. The National Traffic Safety Board says they are not investigating the...
abc27.com
Police searching for suspects in Harrisburg grocery and jewelry store robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are actively searching for multiple suspects who they say robbed a grocery store and a jewelry store in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 10 at 6:40 p.m., Swatara Police responded to the report of a robbery at the South Asian Grocery Store located at 5450 Derry Street in Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Police looking for suspect in Harrisburg 7-Eleven robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven on Derry Street in Harrisburg. According to the Swatara Township Police Department, on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m., Swatara Police responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven store located at 4811 Derry St. in Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
abc27.com
New sportwear-retail store opens up in Tanger Outlets
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Columbia Sportwear retail store opened its doors at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey, earlier on Nov. 11, 2022, according to a press release. “Columbia Sportswear perfectly complements the retail mix at our center,” said Tanger Outlets Hershey Marketing Director Bob Ancharski. “Hershey shoppers will be eager to access this coveted brand’s top deals, just in time for the holiday gifting season.”
abc27.com
Grand opening of new Harrisburg apartment complex
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is being held next week for the recently renovated Plum Apartments, according to Harristown Enterprises, Inc. The newly renovated Victorian-era complex has been converted into three, two-bedroom apartment units. The complex was renovated by the Harristown Enterprises, Inc.’s...
abc27.com
Dover High School to hold Holiday Craft Show
DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ready for some holiday shopping? One long-time York County event returns this upcoming weekend, showcasing over 120 local crafters. Dover Area High School will be holding a holiday craft show on Saturday, Nov. 12. abc27 photojournalist Zack Lang traveled to the school to see how...
abc27.com
Mifflin County shooting suspect arrested after days-long manhunt
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Fink, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 11. According to State Police, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived they say Fink had fled the scene and a gunshot victim was located.
abc27.com
Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
abc27.com
Police searching for Mifflin County shooting suspect
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lewistown are looking for a suspect that fled the scene of an attempted homicide on Wednesday night. According to PSP, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived the suspect, Adam Fink, had fled the scene before police had arrived.
abc27.com
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
