KTVZ
Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya was ‘targeted’ attack, minister says
A Pakistani journalist shot dead by police in Kenya last month was the victim of a “targeted killing,” a senior member of Pakistan’s government said on Tuesday, without offering any evidence to support his claim. Television journalist Arshad Sharif — a vocal critic of the Pakistani military...
KTVZ
One Indian family lost 12 members in the Morbi bridge collapse
A marigold garland hangs across a photo frame with the faces of 12 members of the Bodha family who died when a bridge collapsed beneath them during a family outing in Gujarat, eastern India. “There have been a lot of deaths,” said grandfather Sundarji Bodha, from his home in the...
Indian police investigating film that portrays Kerala as Islamic terrorism hub
Makers of Bollywood film say it is based on real information and events but have not provided any evidence
KTVZ
Western Nepal hit by magnitude 5.6 earthquake killing at least five people, say officials
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit western Nepal on Wednesday morning local time, killing at least five people, according to local officials. The epicenter of the quake was located in Seti Zone, with a depth of 15.7 kilometers (9.7 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It was 21 kilometers east of Dipayal, a muncipality of Nepal’s far western Doti district, the USGS said.
White poppies gaining acceptance in UK, say campaigners
Concerns about conflicts and more young people becoming politicised thought to be behind increasing use of peace symbol
