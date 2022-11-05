A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit western Nepal on Wednesday morning local time, killing at least five people, according to local officials. The epicenter of the quake was located in Seti Zone, with a depth of 15.7 kilometers (9.7 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It was 21 kilometers east of Dipayal, a muncipality of Nepal’s far western Doti district, the USGS said.

