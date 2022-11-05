Read full article on original website
Holiday travel: Delta CEO says no pilot strike during high-demand period
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said on Monday that there is "no possibility" of a pilot strike during the holiday travel season that includes Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Used casket traded in for cash loan at pawn shop amid cratering economy
A pawnshop in Aurora, Colorado, is reportedly selling a used casket after someone pawned it for a cash loan amid a cratering economy that has tanked because of inflation.
Japan warns US’ EV tax credit in Biden inflation bill could deter investment, cost jobs
Japan warned the US government over the weekend that its electric vehicle tax credit could ultimately deter investment in North America.
Biden declares he wants to see ‘no more drilling’ during last-minute rally for Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul
President Joe Biden had a testy exchange with a climate protester at the end of a last-minute rally to boost support for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul just two days ahead of the midterm elections. The president spoke at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, touting his achievements in office and...
Mike Rowe throws dirt on Biden, Democrats’ anti-energy agenda: ‘Bad news for your personal economy’
Mike Rowe and a former Keystone XL pipeline worker warn that Democrats' anti-fossil fuel agenda is "bad news" for your personal economy and the inflation story.
Twitter delisting, Disney earnings, consumer price index top week ahead
FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
Twitter suspends Kathy Griffin's account for impersonating Elon Musk
Kathy Griffin was the latest casualty in Elon Musk's Twitter takeover as the comedian's account was suspended Sunday. Griffin, 62, changed her profile name to Musk, and appeared to be promptly banned from the social media site. Despite her handle showing her own @kathygriffin name, the moniker by her blue...
Tyson Foods CFO arrested for public intoxication, trespassing after found asleep in stranger's home
Tyson Foods' new chief financial officer, John R. Tyson, was arrested over the weekend after he was discovered by police asleep in the bed of a stranger.
Walmart Black Friday deals has kicked off: Here are the biggest savings
Walmart's holiday deals have already launched online and are about to hit stores on Wednesday. The nation's largest retailer is planning to extend its holiday sales all month long.
'Mattress Mack' scores $75 million payday with Astros' World Series victory
"Mattress Mack" cashed in big time when the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series on Saturday.
Facebook parent Meta planning massive layoffs this week: report
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms is planning to let go of thousands of employees this week, marking the first wide-ranging layoffs in the social media platform's history, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The cuts add to broader reductions across the tech industry, with Twitter, Snap, Microsoft and other companies...
Elon Musk says Twitter will soon allow users to monetize content, make long-form posts
Twitter will soon allow its users to monetize their own content on the platform in addition to making long-form posts beyond the traditional character limit, CEO Elon Musk announced Saturday. Musk, who took over Twitter in late October, has announced plans for sweeping changes to the company, already firing several...
Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus reflects on a life of helping others
Home Depot co-founder and author Bernie Marcus has become a pillar of philanthropy while trying to build the world's largest home improvement retailer.
Winning Powerball ticket for $2.04 billion jackpot sold in California
A winning Powerball ticket for the $2.09 billion grand prize was sold in California, lottery officials said Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long delay in the drawing.
Twitter reportedly asking some fired employees to return to work
Elon Musk wasted no time in reshaping Twitter's workforce, cutting about half of the company's 7,500 employees on Friday, but now the social media platform is reportedly trying to bring some of those workers back. Dozens of workers are being asked to return, some of whom were laid off by...
Energy industry derides Biden's 'wrong signal' in 'no more drilling' vow: 'Increasingly unserious president'
Energy industry groups say President Biden's Sunday night pledge to block all new fossil fuels is consistent with his administration's hostility towards the industry.
Sears out of bankruptcy, a handful of stores are left
Sears Holdings shrunk from almost 700 stores to just over 20 while spending four years in bankruptcy.
Midterm election about inflation, taxes, crime, the border and education: Joe Concha
During Election Day 2022 in America, Fox News contributor Joe Concha argued on "Mornings with Maria" that the only thing Democrats could run on "at this point" is the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill, when the election is really about inflation, taxes, crime, the border and education. NEW YORK...
Larry Kudlow: Joe Manchin is reaping what he sows
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow calls out President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin's energy hypocrisy one day before the midterm elections on 'Kudlow.'
Philadelphia Home Depot workers reject first storewide union in vote
Home Depot workers in Philadelphia voted against forming the first store-wide labor union on Saturday night. Workers at the world’s largest home improvement retailer voted 165 to 51 to reject forming Home Depot Workers United to represent 274 employees at the store, the National Labor Relations Board said. The...
