'Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Balls' Are As Festive As It Gets

These are bound to disappear at any holiday party.

If you’re looking for an extra-special holiday appetizer recipe, look no further. You’ve found it here. This stunning starter looks beyond sensational. TikTok content creator @ chefgenevieve shares her holiday cheese-ball recipe with us and we just can’t get enough of them!

These spectacular snack will make your holiday extra-festive!

How great is this idea? It’s super easy, and it’s super adorable, too! Not only will this appetizer be visually appealing, it will smell fantastic as well. This simple recipe is made using only 4 main ingredients. She finely chops together 1/3 C. pecans with 1/3 C. dried cranberries. Then she adds 1 tsp. dried parsley, 1/2 tsp of salt, and a 1/4 tsp. of pepper to the chopped mix. Using 8oz of goat cheese, she forms 16 balls. Then she rolls each ball into the cranberry/pecan mixture and places a sprig of rosemary into the top of each ball for decoration. We love this fabulous idea! This is going to level-up our holiday presentation and we are so excited to see everyone's reaction.

The audience was feeling the holiday spirit for these appetizers, and viewer @thebillionaireschef commented, “Love this idea! Going to put it on my winter canapé menu!” Great idea! Viewer @DRealz added, “Not a fan of goat cheese, but these look gorgeous.” And the recipe creator replied, “Use cream cheese instead.” Great to know if goat cheese isn’t your favorite thing. Commenter @IdaSaadati asked, “Would a food processor work if I wanted to make a lot of these?” And the video’s creator replied, “Only for the pecans.” This is great information to have.



This is only the first video in an appetizer series from @ chefgenevieve . We can’t wait to see what she comes up with next!