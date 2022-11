Where good news shines The Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena. The HFC initiative is a collaboration between the NHL and NHLPA to honor cancer survivors, supporters and everyone who continues to battle the disease. The campaign, which is supported by all 32 NHL teams, each of which designates one home game in...

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 MINUTES AGO