AT&T Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

AT&T Center is one of the most storied NBA stadiums ever, serving as the home of the San Antonio SPurs and the site of so many historic moments in the NBA. Before stepping foot inside the AT&T Center, here’s everything you must know to make it a fun trip.

Where is AT&T Center located?

AT&T Center is in San Antonio, Texas. The address is 1 AT&T Center Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78219.

Who plays at AT&T Center?

The San Antonio Spurs play at AT&T Center.

What is the capacity of the AT&T Center?

The capacity at AT&T Center is 18,581, which is the number of seats they have.

What time do the doors open at AT&T Center?

AT&T Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the AT&T Center?

The AT&T Center features more than 7,000 parking spaces on its property, including parking for patrons with disabilities in Lots 1- 4 & 6. Parking prices vary by event and game. You can pre-purchase parking on TicketMaster .

Can you watch warm-ups of the San Antonio Spurs play at AT&T Center?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots in at AT&T Center before the game. You can watch from where your seat is located. You aren’t allowed to head to the floor and meet the players unless you are sitting in that area and have floor seats.

What can you bring to AT&T Center?

All bags are subjected to a security search. Bags in size 12” x 12” x 6” are allowed into the arena after a search.

Is AT&T Center cashless?

AT&T Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at AT&T Center?

Suites at AT&T Center cost between $3,000- $9,000, depending on the event and game. Suites at the AT&T Center feature interior lounge seating, a wet bar, an HDTV, and a dedicated suite attendant. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the AT&T Center.

A Courtside Box can accommodate 2-12 guests and will put them closest to the action. Located on the Charter Level, Courtside Box guests can access the Charter Suite Club.

Terrace Suites are located on the main suite level at the AT&T Center. Terrace Suites come fully private to your group.

Ledge Boxes feature high-top seats in table-style sections on a ledge overlooking the court. The Ledge Boxes are located on the Terrace Level.

Theater Boxes are opera-style, semi-private seating boxes for small groups. They’ll accommodate 4-6 guests.

What is there to eat at AT&T Center?

There are some delicious spots to eat at AT&T Center. We have listed where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

H-E-B Fan Zone : Boneless wings, BBQ plates, build-your-own tacos, brisket sandwiches, chicken tenders, fries, nachos, beer, water, and more in many locations

: Boneless wings, BBQ plates, build-your-own tacos, brisket sandwiches, chicken tenders, fries, nachos, beer, water, and more in many locations Fans Favs Express : Popcorn, chips, candy, water, hot dogs, and more are at many kiosks at the venue

: Popcorn, chips, candy, water, hot dogs, and more are at many kiosks at the venue Rock & Brews : Fans looking for a sports bar atmosphere before home games can head to the 100 level at the stadium. At the Rock & Brews, fans will have classic NBA game food like burgers, fries, beers, and more.

: Fans looking for a sports bar atmosphere before home games can head to the 100 level at the stadium. At the Rock & Brews, fans will have classic NBA game food like burgers, fries, beers, and more. Whataburger : Serving up classic burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, salads, and more at the venue

: Serving up classic burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, salads, and more at the venue Burger Kitchen : Get signature burgers with loads of options to customize your sandwich. This area of the venue sits next to the Jack Daniels Bar.

: Get signature burgers with loads of options to customize your sandwich. This area of the venue sits next to the Jack Daniels Bar. Tenders Love and Chicken : Serving chicken sandwiches, fries, beer, water, and more in the Fan Zone area.

: Serving chicken sandwiches, fries, beer, water, and more in the Fan Zone area. Chef’s Street Tacos : Out in the Charter and Plaza levels, fans can get pulled pork, chicken, and other types of Mexican tacos with loads of veggies, sauces, and more

: Out in the Charter and Plaza levels, fans can get pulled pork, chicken, and other types of Mexican tacos with loads of veggies, sauces, and more River Walk : Fans looking for stir fry with veggies, proteins, rice, and more can head over to this kiosk at the venue

: Fans looking for stir fry with veggies, proteins, rice, and more can head over to this kiosk at the venue Out of Town Kitchen : Serving up mac and cheese sandwiches out in section 208

: Serving up mac and cheese sandwiches out in section 208 Texas Tequila Bar : Serving up margaritas and other specialty drinks out on the Terrace Level

