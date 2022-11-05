Read full article on original website
Battle of Crypto Titans Ends: Binance to Acquire FTX
The news of Binance swallowing up its rival FTX shocked the crypto industry and prompted a flood of memes and market action. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced on Tuesday that his company has tentatively agreed to acquire competitor Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX for an undisclosed amount. The deal does not include...
FTX’s FTT Token Crashes 78% in 24 Hours, Bitcoin Hits Yearly Low
FTX’s token plunged nearly 80% following news that Binance would acquire Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange. FTT is hemorrhaging value, crashing 78% in the past 24 hours from roughly $22 to $4.87, according to data from CoinGecko. The FTX token reached a low of $3.12 Tuesday before rising slightly...
Binance Moves to Liquidate Its Entire Position in FTX Tokens
CZ’s FTT dump comes after Sam Bankman-Fried stoked the ire of degens with his regulatory proposals. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said on Sunday that his cryptocurrency exchange is liquidating its holdings of FTT, the native token of rival exchange FTX. Zhao referenced "recent revelations that have...
Binance CEO Promises to Implement ‘Proof of Reserves’ After Run on FTX
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday that his exchange would soon introduce “Merkle-tree proof of reserves,” in the interest of “full transparency.”. “Banks run on fractional reserves. Crypto exchanges should not,” he tweeted on Tuesday, less than three hours after announcing his company’s intention to purchase FTX.
Robinhood Is Down 20% After Binance Announces FTX Acquisition
The price of publicly traded exchange Robinhood stock is down 20%, to around $9.74, on news that Binance will acquire Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, which took a 7.6% stake in the popular trading platform in May. Robinhood opened the day trading at $11.72 before news of the FTX buyout became known.
What Happens to FTX’s Gaming and NFT Biz If Binance Deal Goes Through?
FTX spent big on Web3 investments, gaming tech, and esports deals, but the future of those endeavors is now unclear. Binance has agreed to purchase FTX after the latter crypto exchange had a liquidity crisis. The deal does not involve the separate FTX US company. The impact of the looming...
Magic Eden CEO: Royalties-Enforcing NFTs Could Be 'New Asset Class'
The Solana-centric marketplace is pushing for NFTs with “special properties” to enforce creator royalties—but warns that they will have “trade-offs.”. The biggest NFT marketplace on Solana, Magic Eden, is wrestling with the question of creator royalties for NFTs, after a wave of optional-royalty marketplaces ate into its market share.
Solana Token Down Double-Digits as NFT Growth Plummets
The token backing the speedy layer-1 blockchain Solana has plummeted over the past 24 hours amid dwindling NFT activity. As Solana’s Breakpoint event wraps up, so too has the token’s bullish price action. Despite news that Google Cloud would begin running a Solana validator, the token backing the...
Dogecoin, SHIB Plummet as Crypto Market Sheds $44B Overnight
The ongoing feud between crypto titans may have rubbed off on the broader market, with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu hit badly. Elon Musk-fueled meme coin rally appears to have finally ended. Dogecoin/link and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have posted significant losses over the past 24 hours, per data from Coingecko. DOGE...
Alameda Responds to BitDAO Allegation, Proves 100M BIT Token Holdings
Alameda satisfied BitDAO’s proof-of-funds request after crypto’s billion-dollar DAO questioned the sudden slump of its native token’s price. The BitDAO community can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by crypto billionaire and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, has fulfilled BitDAO’s request for...
Binance CEO Declines Alameda's Bid to Buy His Company's FTX Tokens
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) isn’t interested in selling his company’s FTX Tokens in an OTC deal with Alameda. “I think we will stay in the free market,” he said on Twitter on Monday while responding to a question about Alameda’s potential involvement. Alameda CEO Caroline Elison publicly offered to purchase all of the FTT Binance intends to offload for $22 a piece on Sunday, to limit the liquidation’s impact on the market.
Crypto Exchange Gemini Expands to 5 More European Countries
Crypto exchange Gemini’s expansion comes amid slumping token prices and increased regulatory scrutiny from European legislators. Crypto exchange Gemini today announced it had expanded its offerings to five more European countries, bringing its presence on the continent to 12 nations even as crypto prices suffer from a prolonged slump.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Swing Wildly as Market Reacts to Binance-FTX Bombshell
The market is experiencing a big sell-off as traders decide what to do with the big market-shifting news. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and most other cryptocurrencies are experiencing a brutal sell-off following wild price gyrations today as traders make up their minds about what to do with the news that Binance is acquiring FTX.
FTT, BNB Prices Soar After Binance Agrees to Acquire FTX
A massive crypto industry move has reversed the FTX token’s collapse, with Binance’s token reaping benefits as well. Binance announced today that it has agreed to acquire FTX following a liquidity crisis. The exchange’s respective tokens, FTT and BNB, are surging in price following the news. The...
LBRY Loses SEC Case, Calls Ruling a 'Dangerous Precedent' for Crypto
According to LBRY, the language in the court's ruling could make “every cryptocurrency in the US a security, including Ethereum.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission has won its case against LBRY, Inc., the company behind the LBRY protocol announced Monday along with a published copy of the ruling. “We...
February Vote for MiCA Crypto Bill Is ‘Tentative’: European Union
With the landmark MiCA bill slated to be voted into law next February, a spokesperson said that this deadline could still see more delays. Europe’s landmark Markets in Crypto Assets regulation (MiCA) won’t be implemented until next February at the earliest, as EU lawmakers pushed back voting on the regulation due to the text’s length and complexity, an EU spokesperson told Decrypt.
Coinbase CEO Says Company Doesn't Have 'Any Material Exposure' to FTX or Alameda
Brian Armstrong addressed concerns about his firm's stability after Binance announced its FTX buyout. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to address concerns about his firm's exposure to FTX in light of the announced acquisition of FTX by Binance, saying first that he has a lot of sympathy for everyone involved in the current situation with FTX.
Get Ready for the 'Scourge': Inside Vitalik Buterin’s Updated Ethereum Plans
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin published a technical infographic Friday sharing the updated roadmap for planned upgrades to the network. It includes an addition to the verge—a new milestone for the merge—and the creation of a new stage called the scourge, to name a few. The goal of the...
Japan’s Wealthy Are Investing in Luxury Supercars Amid a Weakening Yen
As Japan’s economy continues to slow, the country’s elite has found a new way to safeguard funds: luxury supercars. Six-figure rides look to be a solid investment amid a weakening yen and supply chain issues. As a result, sales of Ferraris, Lamborghinis and the like have skyrocketed over the past couple of years, as reported by Bloomberg. New registrations of cars costing more than $136,000 (¥20 million) jumped 64 percent to 5,462 vehicles this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to data from the Japan Automobile Importers Association. Last year, registrations also jumped 75 percent. The availability of...
Bored Ape Founders Propose NFT Royalties Model, Decry OpenSea’s Stance as 'Not Great'
Yuga Labs’ founders rail against marketplaces that are rejecting creator royalties, suggesting a DAO-governed allowlist system. Yuga Labs’ founders defended NFT creator royalties and called out marketplaces that are rejecting them. They proposed a community-governed allowlist model that lets creators decide which marketplaces can handle secondary sales of...
