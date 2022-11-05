As Japan’s economy continues to slow, the country’s elite has found a new way to safeguard funds: luxury supercars. Six-figure rides look to be a solid investment amid a weakening yen and supply chain issues. As a result, sales of Ferraris, Lamborghinis and the like have skyrocketed over the past couple of years, as reported by Bloomberg. New registrations of cars costing more than $136,000 (¥20 million) jumped 64 percent to 5,462 vehicles this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to data from the Japan Automobile Importers Association. Last year, registrations also jumped 75 percent. The availability of...

