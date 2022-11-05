Read full article on original website
WTOP
2022 Maryland election: Tossup county executive races in Frederick, Howard, Anne Arundel counties
A handful of county executive races across Maryland in the D.C. area are shaping up to be close contests and some remained too close to call on election night. In the Frederick County executive race, Republican Michael Hough had opened a lead over Democrat Jessica Fitzwater in the race to succeed outgoing Democratic County Executive Jan Gardner.
WTOP
2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results
Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
cnsmaryland.org
What Maryland voters are saying on Election Day
FREDERICK — Gladys Balderson, who voted Tuesday at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Frederick, said economic issues leave her worried about her children and grandchildren. “You know, my children, they’re struggling,” said Balderson, 79, a retiree living in Frederick. “Even though they’re in their fifties, they are struggling. … It’s just been awful hard.”
Wbaltv.com
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
fox5dc.com
Live 2022 Maryland Midterm Election results
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners
-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
umdmitzpeh.com
Joe Vogel, a Gen Z Jewish activist, runs for a seat in the Maryland legislature
Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Email -- Filament.io. Vogel a Jewish, Latino and openly gay activist, is running for the 17th district in the Maryland House of Delegates in tomorrow’s election. By Ryan Mercado. For Mitzpeh. Joe Vogel, a 25-year-old Montgomery County resident, is running for delegate to...
mocoshow.com
Maryland State SMOB Applications Are Now Open Until November 15
Applications for the 2023-2024 State Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) are now open:. This important public official position requires a nomination by the student’s school, and the student must be regularly enrolled in a public high school, in good standing, and a junior or senior as of July 1, 2023 (meaning they are a current sophomore or junior). The school nomination is due by 5:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022.
Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats. “The reality is that our country is made up of more than just...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland governor candidate profile: Republican Dan Cox
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland state Delegate Dan Cox sits atop the ballot as the Republican nominee for governor. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. The 48-year-old is an election denier who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has refused to say whether...
Nottingham MD
Record-shattering Powerball jackpot won in California, $1 million ticket sold in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE, MD—Although Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning, it delivered a record-shattering jackpot on a winning ticket sold in California, along with nine prizes of at least $50,000 on tickets sold in Maryland, including a $1 million second-tier win in Catonsville. The estimated annuity value...
themsuspokesman.com
What’s at stake for Maryland this election?
A lot is at stake for Maryland’s 2022 midterm election cycle. There are three major seats are up for grabs this election season including governor, attorney general, and comptroller. The wins for Maryland candidates Wes Moore and Anthony Brown would be historic for Maryland as Moore could become the...
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
Lancaster Farming
Farmer on Maryland’s Western Shore Wrangles 1,920 Acres Spread Over 46 Properties
Farming the differing geographical and topographical regions in the state of Maryland can seem incompatible. For the Duley family, which farms a lot of grain between the Chesapeake Bay and the Capital Beltway, it can appear to be a challenge to work with nearly 2,000 planted acres spread over many dissimilar parcels of land. Unlike the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where it is more common to have large tracts of flat, contiguous farmland, the hilly Western Shore is populated by many more small farms located on the rural outskirts of heavily populated urban areas.
President Biden to rally in Bowie for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, Maryland Democrats Monday
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden is making a final push for Democratic candidates ahead of Tuesday's General Election.The president will be joining gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Bowie for a Democratic rally on Monday.Biden will speak and show his support for Moore at Bowie State University. The rally will also include Senator Chris Van Hollen, Majority leader Steny Hoyer, Lieutenant Gov. candidate Aruna Miller, Attorney General candidate Anthony Brown, and more.The event starts at 4 p.m.WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ELECTION DAY: WJZ's voter guide to the 2022 general electionMoore is challenging Republican Dan Cox to replace Larry Hogan as Maryland's...
Wbaltv.com
Giant Food donates 1,000 turkeys to Maryland Food Bank for Thanksgiving
Baltimore businesses are partnering with the Maryland Food Bank to help families in need this Thanksgiving. The food bank told 11 News families are being forced to spend more money to keep food on the table, which means there's a greater need for donations. As the cost of food has...
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
rockvillenights.com
Dan Cox endorsed by National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition in Maryland governor race
the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, picked up a last-minute endorsement from a key veterans group ahead of Tuesday's election. The National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition endorsed the state delegate from Frederick County on Saturday. "[Dan's] experience, knowledge, and patriotism are especially needed among America's governors at this particular time in our history when our beloved country is at risk," NVGWVC Chairman John J. Molloy said in a statement. "Accordingly, the Board of the National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition was polled, and has approved the endorsement of [his] candidacy."
WBOC
Election Results May Be Delayed Due to Mail In Ballots
SALISBURY, Md. - Election Day could be more like Election Week in Maryland as we await all of the votes to be counted. You may recall, the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor wasn't called by major news organizations until three days after the election. That was due to a state...
