Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Mall welcomes Santa Claus, other holiday eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Nassau deputies release video of man believed to be connected to cold case disappearance
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual that may be connected to a cold case disappearance. NCSO says on December, 30, 2000, a man in black jacket and jeans went to the Lil Champ Convenience store on Lem Turner Road and the Sprint store in Callahan.
News4Jax.com
Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
Almost 1,000 pounds of expired medications were taken and destroyed in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Poison Information Center, Drug Free Duval, and Project Opioid partnered with local law enforcement for Drug Take Back. This event is to help prevent drugs from being misused, accidental poisonings, and overdoses from happening. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “I want to say...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in his car during attempted robbery at shopping plaza, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in a shopping plaza Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at N. Main St. around 11:45 p.m. they found a 40-year-old man shot in the chest. Officers said the man told them that...
Report: Police, lifeguard take down woman accused of painting Swastika on Jacksonville Beach bar
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly-released police gives further details on the arrest of a woman who allegedly spray-painted a Swastika on the wall at Mango's Beach Bar (also known as Mango's 2.0) on Friday morning. A video witnesses shared with First Coast News showed the woman being tackled...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen charged for making threats about becoming next mass shooter
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy from Florida was arrested after reportedly making online threats to become the next mass shooter, police said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office was notified about the threats after the FBI received an anonymous tip about the boy's messages that were posted in Discord.
fox35orlando.com
'Irate' Florida man intentional hit man with his Porsche after argument, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of striking a traffic control worker with his Porsche Cayenne after the two got into an argument over where he could go with his vehicle, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the worker, who works for a private...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man would break into vacation homes while people were sleeping, deputies say
A man is accused of breaking into rental homes in Florida and stealing money – as the vacationers were inside sleeping, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said on Monday. Sheriff Lopez said the suspect, Corionn Rodman Jones-Bentley, was arrested 10 times in 2021 after allegedly breaking into peoples' homes. He was jailed, and then allegedly started breaking into homes again after he was released in 2022, according to Sheriff Lopez.
Father dies trying to save daughter from rip current at Fernandina Beach
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — On Sunday, a father died trying to save his daughter from a rip current at the beach. According to a news release by Fernandina Beach Fire Department, the girl was in the ocean for about 10 minutes before she was caught in the rip current.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
2 deadly shootings, 2 hours apart in nearby Jacksonville neighborhoods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning within two hours of each other. There have now been 136 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year, according to JSO, which is more than all of 2021 when there was a total of 128.
Kingsland man dies of heart attack after trying to rescue daughter from riptide in Fernandina
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A 40-year-old man from Kingsland, GA, died Sunday after he attempted to rescue his daughter from a rip current, according to a release from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. There was a red...
JSO’s search for a missing 17-year-old child ends in success!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for a missing 17-year-old child and they need the community’s help. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that Dayjja Jones has been located safe!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Original Story:
fox13news.com
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Florida girl last seen Oct. 16
OLD TOWN, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in mid-October. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Demiah Appling was last seen on Oct. 16 in the area of the Suwannee Gardens in Old Town, located in Florida's Big Bend area.
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
St. Johns County residents preparing for Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Teams says we should start seeing rain from Nicole this Wednesday. Areas in St. Johns County could be some of the first to see that rain. Mickler’s Landing is one area in St. Johns County known to flood. Action News...
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning issued for Clay County
Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Clay County on Wednesday.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are expected in Clay County on Wednesday night. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm with the chance of precipitation at 80%, according to the National Weather Service.
News4Jax.com
Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole
Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and day-use...
cw34.com
Sunday morning shooting in Fort Pierce, victim identified
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning. The incident took place near Hilton Drive and Gotham Drive in Fort Pierce, in a neighborhood just west of N. 25th Street and Juanita Avenue. Detectives have identified the homicide...
