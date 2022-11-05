ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man would break into vacation homes while people were sleeping, deputies say

A man is accused of breaking into rental homes in Florida and stealing money – as the vacationers were inside sleeping, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said on Monday. Sheriff Lopez said the suspect, Corionn Rodman Jones-Bentley, was arrested 10 times in 2021 after allegedly breaking into peoples' homes. He was jailed, and then allegedly started breaking into homes again after he was released in 2022, according to Sheriff Lopez.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

2 deadly shootings, 2 hours apart in nearby Jacksonville neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning within two hours of each other. There have now been 136 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year, according to JSO, which is more than all of 2021 when there was a total of 128.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Latest closures, cancellations because of Tropical Storm Nicole

Some local counties are anticipating damage and flooding from Nicole, which was upgraded to a tropical storm on Tuesday. Here’s the latest information on closures for local counties. The St. Johns River Water Management District is closing all District-managed navigational locks, campgrounds and properties, to include trails and day-use...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Sunday morning shooting in Fort Pierce, victim identified

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning. The incident took place near Hilton Drive and Gotham Drive in Fort Pierce, in a neighborhood just west of N. 25th Street and Juanita Avenue. Detectives have identified the homicide...
FORT PIERCE, FL

