With my husband and I being introverts ourselves, it was no surprise that our firstborn (now five years old) also turned out to be an introverted child. Personally, I have very vivid memories of struggling to make new friends in primary school. To add to this, the children in my class would change every academic year. I remember the feeling of dread that would wash over me when I found out that I would be separated from my friends for the next school year. This was the early '90s, where a lot wasn’t known about introversion as a personality trait.

14 DAYS AGO