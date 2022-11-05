Read full article on original website
Here’s how to help your introverted child make friends at school
With my husband and I being introverts ourselves, it was no surprise that our firstborn (now five years old) also turned out to be an introverted child. Personally, I have very vivid memories of struggling to make new friends in primary school. To add to this, the children in my class would change every academic year. I remember the feeling of dread that would wash over me when I found out that I would be separated from my friends for the next school year. This was the early '90s, where a lot wasn’t known about introversion as a personality trait.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Why Most People’s Prayers Never Come True
Hands Holding a Brown Prayer BeadsPhoto by cottonbro. Whether we consider ourselves to be a religious person or not, nearly all human beings, at some point in their lives — pray.
‘Heartless’ 19-Year-Old Forces Stepdad and Kids into Homelessness
Is it ever okay to send family members out onto the street?. There is nothing easy about experiencing the divorce of one’s parents. It leaves long-lasting childhood trauma, and significant mental health struggles in the worst of cases.
Toddler’s reaction to finding out her mom was adopted is a love letter to families everywhere
Adoption can be a tricky topic, especially if you're the one having to break the news to someone else. It's a process that can bring families together but sometimes there's not a sweet story to tell about the adoptee's birth parents. The most people can do is work with the situation they were given and strive to make the best out of it. When one mom, Emily on TikTok, explained to her daughter that "Mimi" was her adoptive mom, the toddler's reaction was so pure it will melt your heart.
Little People fans slam Audrey Roloff’s parenting as she abandons daughter Ember, 5, during bike ride on dangerous road
LITTE People star Audrey Roloff has gotten heat from fans over her parenting decision during a family bike ride. The reality star enjoyed the Fall weather on Saturday by spending time outdoors with her husband, Jeremy, and their three children. Audrey documented the group outing on her Instagram Stories, showing...
Some parents aren't allowing their kids to have sleepovers. Here's what experts think about slumber parties in this day and age.
For some children, a sleepover at a friend's house is viewed as a right of passage: Not only are they away from their parents for the night, but they're also in a different environment, giggling with friends and staying up past bedtime. But while some kids love sleepovers, others prefer to sleep in their own bed, feeling nervous at the thought of leaving their home for a night.
Mom Welcomes Twins — and Learns Her Nurses Have the Same Names: 'Funny Story to Tell Our Girls!'
Mom Lauren Meehan discovered two of her nurses shared something important with her twins: the names Emma and Julia Before giving birth to her twin girls, mom Lauren Meehan shared a special moment with two delivery nurses. "As we were about to deliver, the team asked me if we had names picked out," Meehan, who welcomed the twins earlier this month, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE by Rose Medical Center in Colorado. "We told the room that we loved the names Emma and Julia," she added. "The room all broke...
Dad calls out grown adults who shamed his daughters for their homecoming dresses in viral TikTok
Because social media emboldens the wrong people, even in 2022 strangers feel perfectly comfortable openly shaming young girls for what they wear. Even on their own father's Facebook page. In a viral TikTok, one dad is calling out all of the people—grown adults, mind you—who decided to weigh in on...
I no longer speak to my parents, and I am better off
I haven’t spoken to either my mother or my father since December of 2018. Family is important and valuable to most people. Family is incredibly important to me as well. I have two young children, a partner, and a very close set of friends.
Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food
This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
Toxic online mom culture is so draining—here’s how to keep your feed healthy for YOU
You know one thing that I'm tired of? Toxic mom culture. It goes without saying that moms need other moms. To celebrate the highs of motherhood with. To lean on when the lows come. When I first learned I was pregnant, I turned to all the mommy platforms I could find. Podcasts, websites, mom support groups online, Instagram accounts. I wanted to feel connected and validated and less alone. In many ways, the platforms that I’ve been connected to have done just that. But I have also witnessed a darker side to the online world of motherhood—and that's the toxicity that online mom culture so often breeds.
I'm a former preschool teacher. Here are 5 things I wish preschool parents knew about their kids.
The author shares some secrets from preschool classrooms, like how tears at drop-off are normal but quickly stop after parents leave.
The way we raise boys impacts everyone—so it is everyone’s responsibility
Let’s first agree that parenting is hard. Period. Whether you are raising boys or girls, a mom of one or many, a mom of babies or teens, it is all hard. I am a mom of two boys—a 16-year-old and an almost-teen—and I absolutely love it. I love raising sons and I wouldn’t change it for anything. (See also: please don’t ask me if I wish I had a daughter.) As much as I love it, I’ve gotta admit: I am constantly befuddled. There is so much about boys that I don’t understand—the noise, the constant roughhousing, the impulsivity, the inability to put their socks in the laundry, so many things.
I'm 44 And Only Have Months To Live. Here's What I Want My Kids To Know About Life.
"Last December, I lost the ability to write. I showed my husband my nonsensical scribble on our holiday cards. 'I don’t know what’s happening to me,' I sobbed."
I was a teenage runaway and high-school dropout. Here's the advice I'd give to my younger self and my own kids.
I left my parent's house when I was 16 years old. I wish I could go back in time and tell my teenage self that I can't run away from problems. I'm now a mom and want to make sure my children don't go through what I did.
‘Unfair’ Son Refuses to Help Parents Raise 'Destructive' Brother
Is it a child’s responsibility to help raise their siblings?. There is a saying that it takes a village to raise a child, and this is often representative of family members pitching in to help assist parents with their children.
Toddler has the purest response to finding out her mommy was adopted and it is making everyone cry
People choose to have children for a variety of reasons. Some want to invest their time and energy into raising families while others want to provide a home to orphans and opt for adoption. Children can also sometimes help a person heal from their own childhood traumas. TikTok influencer and parent Emily Fauver experienced this recently when she discussed her adoption with her 3-year-old daughter Ella, reports Scary Mommy.
Confident Kids Come From Parents Who Do These 5 Things
From the moment a baby is born, they start learning. They learn how to cry, eat, sleep, poop. They start to walk and grasp their hands, and, as they become little capable children who can build blocks and read short words and go on the real potty, they start to become confident beings. But that sense of confidence needs to be fostered as little kids become big kids and encounter more complex challenges. So how do parents make sure their kids have a healthy sense of confidence?
Why kids delay bedtime with “One more thing… ” and what you can do
Bedtime struggles plagued our home night after night to the point that I began to dread the sun going down. That seems a little dramatic, I know, but hand to the sky, I did. I couldn’t understand how my child was able to turn the bedtime process into an hour or two, and on really exasperating nights, three hours of crying, melting, and doing everything but going to sleep.
