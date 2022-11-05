Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
2 Suspects Arrested in Silver Spring Home Invasion Robbery
Montgomery County police arrested two Hagerstown men in connection to a home invasion involving a child in Silver Spring in September. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, are facing charges of home invasion, theft, and second-degree assault, among other related charges, according to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) press release.
Police Investigating Overnight Gunfire in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating gunshots fired overnight in downtown Silver Spring, according to several emails received from MCPD and neighborhood listservs. MCPD responded to the area of Sligo Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday as the result of multiple calls for sounds of shots, an MCPD spokesperson said via email. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no victims were reported.
Man With Gold Gun, Gold Cadillac Apprehended For Armed Robbery Of Maryland Apple Store
A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of an Apple Store in Montgomery County, authorities say. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3 after investigators connected him to the October robbery. Police arrested Jones while he was driving a gold Cadillac that matched the description of one seen leaving the crime scene, according to Montgomery County police.
mocoshow.com
Arrest Made in Connection to Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 32-year-old Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights, MD, with the armed robbery of the Apple store in the 4000 block of Bethesda Ave. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the location for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred.
Maryland man arrested in connection to mail theft in Silver Spring
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Hyattsville, Maryland, man has been arrested for allegedly stealing mail with a homemade device in Silver Spring, Maryland. Montgomery County Police Department officers spotted 26-year-old Shaheem Jerry Denson standing in front of two USPS mail collection boxes around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. The...
mocoshow.com
Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
WJLA
Two Maryland men plead guilty after armed robbery in northeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Two Maryland men pleaded guilty to July 16, 2021, armed home invasion and attempted robbery. The two men, identified as Jose Gonzalez Pacheco, aka Jose Gonzalez, 48, and Kenneth Demetrius Harris, aka Kenneth Vann, 43, both hail from Silver Spring. U.S. District Attorney Matthew M. Graves made the announcement that the two had pleaded guilty.
foxbaltimore.com
3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
bethesdamagazine.com
Capitol Heights man charged in alleged Apple Store armed robbery in Bethesda
A Capitol Heights man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly used a semiautomatic handgun to rob an Apple store in downtown Bethesda last month, according to county police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, visited the Apple store on the 4000 block of Bethesda Avenue on Oct. 22 and held...
Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said. Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore. Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right." For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted. Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
Man Shot, Killed By Officers In West Baltimore ID'd As 'No Shoot Zone' Activist Tyree Moorehead
A man who was killed by police while attacking a woman in a Baltimore intersection was widely known for his campaign against gun violence, according to multiple reports. Baltimore residents took to social media to speak about the death of Tyree Moorehead, 46, who was known to many as "Mr. No Shoot Zone". Moorehead was known to spray-paint the phrase "No Shoot Zone" at the scenes of shootings across the city, the reports continue.
fox5dc.com
Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run
WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
fox5dc.com
Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Incident Near I-395 In Baltimore City
Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Baltimore City, officials announced. At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the agency received a report of a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street in Baltimore. The...
2 people dead after being hit by car near polling location in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man and woman died Tuesday after they were hit by a car in near a polling location in the Gaithersburg area. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near School Drive and Muddy Branch Road. The Montgomery County Department of Police said paramedics took the 65-year-old man […]
WJLA
Person struck by vehicle after 2 open fire in SE DC; police searching for suspects
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles in Southeast D.C. on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MDP). The incident took place on 15th street and Pennsylvania avenue Southeast, police said. Law enforcement responded to a call around 3:18 p.m. for a report of...
Hagerstown Men In Custody Following Home Invasion Robbery Involving Child, Police Say
A weeks-long investigation into a violent home invasion robbery involving a young girl in Maryland who was forced to call her mom to ask for money has led to the arrest of two Washington County men, authorities announced. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, both of Hagerstown,...
Bay Net
Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward In Waldorf Shooting Case
WALDORF, Md. – On November 4 shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
alxnow.com
Police: Man beaten and robbed in West End early Sunday morning
A 26-year-old Alexandria man was hospitalized after allegedly being beaten and robbed by a group of males in the West End early Sunday morning (Nov. 6). Police were alerted at around 5 a.m. of an assault in progress in the 200 block of S. Reynolds Street. The area is full of apartment complexes and is a few blocks from Duke Street.
arlnow.com
Pentagon police officer accused of dealing cocaine had previous arrest in Arlington
A Pentagon police officer accused of dealing cocaine has a prior criminal conviction in Arlington. Eric Welch, 33, was arrested near an apartment complex along Columbia Pike on Oct. 28, “after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution,” according to Arlington County police. He’s now out on bond and expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28.
