Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Ohio AG sues Family Dollar for listing false prices, engaging in 'bait advertising'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday he has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar for allegedly advertising items at one price and charging another price at the checkout counter. This suit comes just days after Yost sued Dollar General for the same thing. Family...
WKRC
Streetspark mural finds a new home at a Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Some original art finds a new, permanent home in Hamilton. Local artist and educator Brent Billingsley and his team created four portraits this past summer during the Streetspark Electricity event in June. Images of Ben Franklin, Hamilton native and musician Roger Troutman, scientist Marie Curie and...
WKRC
Nonprofit provides free mental health training to support Tri-State first responders
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Police officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. It’s a devastating fact that hits close to home for Clay James, a captain with the Owen County Volunteer Fire Department. “I’ve had six first responder friends and...
WKRC
Landsman wins race for Ohio's First Congressional District
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The race for Ohio's First Congressional District ended with Democrat Greg Landsman winning over 13-term Republican Steve Chabot. Landsman has been elected to City Council twice and former teacher before going into public service. Chabot has represented the district for 26 of the past 28 years, his...
WKRC
Dying Debate: New controversy surrounding donor organs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It will save hundreds of lives. But controversy surrounds a new way of keeping donor organs alive. Watch Thursday at 6 p.m. on Local 12 News.
WKRC
Early voting wraps up, election officials say be prepared for lines and know your ballot
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - It was very busy at the Hamilton County Board of Elections Monday afternoon as early voting wrapped up at 2 p.m. It was Laura Boyle’s first time voting early. She came out because she is working on Election Day and wanted to make sure to register her support of candidates who, she believes, support women's health issues.
WKRC
Holiday gift wrapping tips ahead of the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are looking to check off some of the people on your list, the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is Nov. 11-13 at the Duke Energy Center. Shopping can be easy, but wrapping, that can be a bit harder. Taylor Tribble and Rex McBride, owners of Cinci Open Box Outlet shared some gift wrapping tips. There will be free gift wrapping at the market.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission to military on Veterans Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Members of the military can get into the Cincinnati Zoo for free on Veterans Day. Up to six immediate family members can also get in with discounted tickets. Military personnel who qualify for the free admission ticket and discount offer for family members include active military, retired...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo announces when new trio of manatees will be on display
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's three newest manatees will go on display to the public on November 9. Soleil, Calliope and Piccolina arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo last weekend from ZooTampa. When the manatees were rescued in Florida, they were very small. Soleil weighed 53lbs, Calliope 62 lbs and...
WKRC
Ohio redistricting may shake up some state political races
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - After a confusing year of redistricting, some Ohio voters will be casting their ballots in new districts. Candidates for Ohio's 1st, 2nd, and 8th U.S. Congressional Districts are on this year's ballot in Southwest Ohio. These races will be interesting to watch because redistricting could impact results and make at least one race pretty close.
WKRC
WATCH: Demolition of JM Stuart Station power plant
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The demolition of a former coal power plant in Adams County continued Sunday morning. A Local 12 viewer sent in a video of JM Stuart Station as the large smoke stacks were collapsing. In December of 2019, Commercial Liability Partners (CLP) announced it had purchased...
WKRC
Tech expert explains differences in TikTok for Chinese children and the rest of the world
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the saying goes, nothing in life is free. And most of us have accepted that when we are online, there is no such thing as true privacy. But one of the most popular apps is going beyond simply selling your data to marketers. Dave Hatter explains how there's a different version of TikTok just for Chinese children that's education and limits their use. And he says you should delete the app.
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Former Bengals player's home on NKY golf course
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A former Cincinnati Bengals player is selling his Northern Kentucky home. Domata Peko, who played 11 seasons with the Bengals, is selling his home at 2515 Legends Way in Crestview Hills. Nicole Elliott with Keller Williams Realty Services is listing the home at just under $1.8 million.
WKRC
Local artist uses box art to satirize political figures
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local artist has his own take on this election season. This exhibit is called "Trash Talk". Paul Kroner painted scowling faces of politicians on both sides of the aisle on cardboard boxes. He calls it "Box News". In all cases, the candidates' mouths are what you...
WKRC
Miami to wear special helmets, uniforms to honor relationship with Miami Tribe of Oklahoma
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Miami University football team looks to make it two wins in a row as it welcomes the Ohio Bobcats for a Tuesday night showdown in Oxford. The RedHawks will wear special helmets and uniforms that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the relationship between the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and Miami University.
WKRC
4 cars stolen from University of Cincinnati parking garage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A University of Cincinnati parking garage has become a magnet for thieves. According to UC police records, four cars have been stolen from the Calhoun Street garage since October 11. One happened between 9 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday. In five other cases, cars were...
WKRC
Campbell County man sentenced on a federal gun charge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Bellevue man was sentenced to 32 months in prison for possessing a loaded AK-47 while not allowed to possess a gun or ammunition. Perrin March, 27, was under a domestic violence order at the time. A domestic violence order was issued in Campbell County in...
WKRC
NKU drops opener to Kent State 79-57
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. ( WKRC) - NKU was picked to win the Horizon League, but it chose a tough opener with MAC favorite Kent State. The Norse succumbed to a barrage of three-pointers by the visiting Golden Flashes, who were led by Sincere Carry's 20 points in the 79-57 win.
WKRC
Democrat Stephanie Summerow Dumas re-elected as Hamilton County Commissioner
Democrat Stephanie Summerow Dumas has been re-elected as the Hamilton County Commissioner. Dumas won a three-way race for Hamilton County Commissioner this election against Republican candidate Matthew O'Neill and third-party candidate Christopher Smitherman with 45% of the vote. O'Neill received 32% and Smitherman 23%. County commissioners make up the general...
WKRC
Man accused of stealing sheriff's pickup truck in Indiana
UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are trying to track down a stolen Union County Sheriff's vehicle and the man believed to be behind the wheel. Indiana State Police says they're searching for Steven Lakes, 45. He's believed to be in a black Ford F-150 truck with...
