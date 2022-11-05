ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Election Day weather forecast looks cloudy with maybe a shower

A few showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday, better chance Thursday evening. Possible record warmth Wednesday-Thursday before temperatures take a nose dive Friday into the weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Increasing clouds, breezy and cool. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 48°. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower or thunderstorm possible....
Get the best gifts this holiday season

Legends Outlets a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Get the best gifts this holiday season with Legends Outlets! Legends Outlets' over 70 brand-name outlet stores makes shopping for everyone on your list easy, convenient, and affordable.
Understanding veteran's risks with Optum

"Optum is a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." This Veteran's Day Optum wants to recognize the unique health challenges and chronic diseases common amongst those who have served our country. They have tips and services available to help Kansas City vets.
Without Self, Kansas still cruises past Omaha in opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Gradey Dick added 23 points in his debut, and No. 5 Kansas began defense of its national championship without suspended coach Bill Self in an 89-64 rout of Omaha. Self served the first of a four-game punishment along...
