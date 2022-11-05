ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Teradata (TDC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

TDC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%. The metric declined 27.9% year over year and 6.1%, sequentially. Revenues of $417 million were down 3%, sequentially. The same also decreased 9% year over year on a...
Zacks.com

ICF International (ICFI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Increase Y/Y

ICFI - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has lost 6.6% since the earnings release on Nov 3, as ICFI’s revenue guidance for 2022 was weak. Revenues are now projected in the range of $1.760-$1.790 billion (prior view: $1.760-$1.820 billion). The midpoint ($1.775 billion) of the guidance is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.78 billion.
Zacks.com

Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Zacks.com

PerkinElmer (PKI) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Decline Y/Y

PKI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 pro-forma adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 per share by 2%. The bottom line, however, declined 34.6% from the year-ago quarter. PerkinElmer signed an agreement to divest its Applied, Food and Enterprise Services (“AES”)...
Zacks.com

TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted third-quarter 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.2%. The bottom line declined 24.3% sequentially. Nevertheless, it increased 75% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Revenues of $459 million surged 51% year over year and 10%, sequentially. The...
Zacks.com

Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Stock Up

NCLH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, both metrics improved year over year. Following the results, the company’s shares were up 2.7% in the pre-market trading session on Nov 8. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy....
Zacks.com

Portman Ridge (PTMN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PTMN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 31.82%. A...
Zacks.com

PacBio's (PACB) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

PACB - Free Report) , popularly known as PacBio, delivered adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 23 cents per share. The figure was, however, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents. The...
Zacks.com

Alliant Energy (LNT) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

LNT - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 93 cents, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 10.6%. Earnings also declined 8.8% from the year-ago figure. GAAP earnings per share in the reported quarter were 90 cents compared with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.02 per share....
IOWA STATE
Zacks.com

Murphy USA (MUSA) Shares Jump Since Easy Q3 Earnings Beat

MUSA - Free Report) has gained 6.1% since its third-quarter earnings announcement on Oct 26. The company managed to comfortably beat top and bottom-line estimates. Murphy USA announced third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $9.28, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.82 and improved significantly from the year-earlier bottom line of $3.98. The outperformance could be attributed to a rise in the retail gasoline price and a higher retail margin of 37.6 cents per gallon, up 41.4% year over year.
Zacks.com

International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates

IFF - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. The bottom line declined 7% from the year-ago quarter. Including one-time items, the company reported a loss per share of $8.60 compared with the prior-year quarter’s earnings per share...
Zacks.com

Immunovant's (IMVT) Q2 Earnings In Line, Batoclimab in Focus

IMVT - Free Report) reported a net loss of 41 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2022), in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago fiscal quarter, management had reported a loss of 35 cents. Currently, IMVT does not have any...
Zacks.com

Ligand (LGND) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Ups '22 Outlook

LGND - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19) of 41 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (including the...
Zacks.com

Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q1 Earnings Meet Mark, Sales Dip Y/Y

HAIN - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while earnings met the same. Both the top and the bottom line fell from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. However, management reaffirmed its view for fiscal 2023. Shares of this manufacturer, marketer,...
Zacks.com

KLA (KLAC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

KLA Corporation (. KLAC - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 26. For the fiscal first quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.475 billion and $2.725 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.59 billion, indicating growth of 25.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported value.
Zacks.com

Kilroy Realty (KRC) Q3 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

KRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

What's in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q3 Earnings?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s (. XRAY - Free Report) third-quarter results are likely to reflect the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, partially offset by solid regional performance in Europe and continued demand for its strategic businesses. The company has reported only preliminary results for the last two quarters due to...
Zacks.com

Globus Medical (GMED) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

GMED - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.85%. A...
Zacks.com

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

EPM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.67%. A...
Zacks.com

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

LCID - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.40 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.33. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy