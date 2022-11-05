Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Police In Hudson Valley Search For Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect
A 56-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of trying to rob Bank of America. On Friday, Nov. 4, around 5 p.m. the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to the Bank of America located on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. Police Search For Newburgh, New York Attempted Bank...
The Best News: Rehabbed Bear Cub Released in Hudson Valley
Back at the beginning of October, I shared with you the story of a bear cub who had been hit by a car and was recovering at Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC). Back in October, the little guy was in rough shape. The FFFWC had taken...
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
'An Egregious Betrayal Of Trust': Albany Teacher Admits To Hiding Camera In Staff Bathroom
A New York middle school teacher is facing years in prison after admitting that he hid a camera inside of a staff bathroom. Albany County resident Patrick Morgan, age 58, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance Friday, Nov. 4, in Albany County court. Prosecutors said...
Despondent Hunter Goes Missing! Found and Rescued from NY Fire!
Halloween is a night for fright and fantasy but this Halloween things turned genuinely scary for more than one New York family. What started out as a hunting trip ended up as a search and rescue mission but not before a house burned to the ground. Before we get into...
Luxury Resort Buys Hudson Valley Farm For Reported U.S. Location
A luxury resort has reportedly purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley to launch its very first location in the United States. The New York Post reports that a former secret Hudson Valley celebrity hotel has been purchased by Six Senses, a luxury resort brand with exotic locations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company runs hotels and spas in places like Fiji, Maldives, France, Italy, Seychelles and Thailand. Up until now, their only resort in North or South America is located in Brazil.
“Citizens at Risk”: Colossal Newburgh Fire Reignites Year-Long Debate
A massive weekend blaze in the City of Newburgh not only threatened the lives of Hudson Valley residents and first responders, but resurfaced a debate that has been raging since January. Apartment Fire in Newburgh, NY. City of Newburgh Firefighters reported on the fire that ignited Saturday night, sharing that...
Paul Blart Leaves The Mall For Lake Katrine, NY Restaurant
We're getting used to this now. Yet another big-name celebrity was spotted in the Hudson Valley over the weekend, bringing some laughs too. You may know him as Paul Blart: Mall Cop or Albert Brennaman from Hitch, but he's most notably known as Doug Heffernan. That's right, we're talking about Kevin James!
Wappinger Drivers Calm Down, Gas isn’t $7 a Gallon, Yet
One gas sign in Dutchess County has some drivers concerned. Over the weekend while I was driving in the town of Wappinger, I drove past a sign that has been the topic of conversation from many drivers. If you haven't been near the newly completed traffic circle near the Hudson Valley Regional Airport on Route 376 in Wappinger, you might not be aware that a new gas station is getting ready to open soon.
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Saratoga County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out 16 businesses.
Historic Grocery Now Modern Townhouse For Sale in Kingston, NY
I am in no way a city girl but it would take much for me to be talked into living at 84 Hone Street in Kingson, New York. The Hudson Valley is full of townhome properties but this one is right up my alley. Originally built in 1890 to be...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal
POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
Enchanting Catskill Mountain Retreat Goes ‘Wild’ and Is Currently For Sale
Things are getting wild in Upstate New York and Zillow is taking notice. The insanely popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild zeroed in on a house in Jefferson, New York that literally looks like it was plucked directly out of a Disney movie. Does Snow White Live in the Catskills?
WNYT
Green Island man accused of puncturing Black family’s tire in hate crime
A Green Island man is a facing a felony criminal mischief charge as a hate crime. Police arrested Matthew Novak. He is now at the Albany County Jail without bail. Police tell NewsChannel 13 they received a complaint Saturday that someone punctured a car tire, causing it to become flat.
Amsterdam woman arrested, accused of selling drugs
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Friday. Marisol Pietri-Santiago, 46, was under investigation for six months for allegedly selling drugs in Amsterdam.
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
Motorcyclist dies after Hoosick Falls crash
A crash into a telephone pole proved fatal for a motorcyclist in Hoosick Falls Monday afternoon.
Troy man convicted after Montgomery County police pursuit
A Troy man has been convicted on seven counts in connection to a police pursuit in Montgomery County.
Green Island man allegedly pops tire as hate crime
A Green Island man is in jail without bail, accused of slashing an African American man's tires after making racist comments to the victim and his family.
It’s a Bargin: The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel’s Big Offer
A few or so back I shared with you that The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel was looking for your input regarding their multi-million dollar renovations. There is a real possibility that they may create a rooftop bar. Make sure you let them know what you would want if you were a hotel guest.
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
