A record high temperature fell at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Monday. 87 degrees was good enough to beat a 2005 mark of 85 degrees. Next 24 Hours: Skies will be mostly clear overnight with some patchy fog possible by morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s. On Tuesday, mostly sunny skies will help to drive high temperatures into the upper 80s and potentially near records once again. The standing mark at Metro Airport (data since 1930) is 87 degrees.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO