Monday PM Forecast: near record warmth, late week cold front

A record high temperature fell at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Monday. 87 degrees was good enough to beat a 2005 mark of 85 degrees. Next 24 Hours: Skies will be mostly clear overnight with some patchy fog possible by morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s. On Tuesday, mostly sunny skies will help to drive high temperatures into the upper 80s and potentially near records once again. The standing mark at Metro Airport (data since 1930) is 87 degrees.
Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022

LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
Trio of Tigers get weekly SEC honors after Bama win

BATON ROUGE - Three Tigers got weekly SEC honors after taking down Alabama in a huge Saturday night upset in Death Valley. Among LSU's roster, QB Jayden Daniels was named Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the award with Georgia's Stetson Bennett. On the other side of the ball, Harold Perkins was named the SEC's Defensive Player of the Week.
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
Holden man killed in East Feliciana crash early Tuesday morning

ETHEL - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a man dead. Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday on LA-19 near LA-10 in East Feliciana Parish. An investigation into the crash found that Brandon Martin, 36, tried to pass another vehicle, veered off the road, and hit a driveway. When Martin's car hit the driveway, it ramped into the air and hit a pole before landing upside-down.
Paced by Angel Reese's double double, #16 LSU women's hoops with record setting day in blowout opening win against Bellarmine

LSU Women’s Basketball could not have asked for a better start to the season as they defeated Bellarmine 125-50 Monday night. In the win, the Tigers set records for most points scored in a game with 125, previously at 118 in 1986, and shattered the record for most free throws in a game with 44 made free throws. The previous record was 34 back in 2012.
Powerball jackpot climbs to record $1.9 billion

BATON ROUGE (Associated Press and WBRZ) - A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The next chance for someone...
LSUPD looking for man who stole truck on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police Department released photos of a man who allegedly stole a truck that was on campus property. LSUPD said the man stole a work truck from campus Nov. 2. Officers later found the truck damaged. Photos released by law enforcement show the suspect wearing a Halloween...
One taken to hospital after shooting in Baker neighborhood Monday morning

BAKER - One person was reportedly brought to a local hospital after a shooting in a Baker neighborhood off of Thomas Road. The Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning on Littlewoods Drive. Sources said the victim was found near the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane.
One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon

INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
'A new voice for New Roads': Theron Smith wins mayoral election

NEW ROADS - Theron Smith won the New Roads mayoral race against Cornell Dukes with 1,620 out of 2,455 total votes cast. In 2021, WBRZ's Investigative Unit uncovered Dukes was using New Roads police detail for private use. After WBRZ's story, two high-ranking police officers were fired even though the department was plagued with major staffing shortages.
Emaciated dog rescued; owner cited for neglect

POINTE COUPEE (WBRZ) - A frail-looking dog seen roaming a Maringouin neighborhood in late October has been taken from its owners, who were cited for cruelty to animals. The investigation began with reports that an emaciated animal was roaming the streets looking for food. A witness posted photos on social media, asking if anyone could help.
