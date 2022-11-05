Cross Country Championship held at Stanley Park

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) will host the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Cross Country Championship on Saturday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from HCC, around 300 athletes from 41 community and junior colleges will compete on Saturday at Stanley Park in Westfield for national titles in men’s and women’s cross-country events. The tournament director for this race is Tom Stewart, HCC director of Athletics and parliamentarian for the NJCAA.

The women’s race starts at 10:00 a.m. and the men’s race at 11:00 a.m. The awards ceremony will be held around 12:30-1:00 p.m. Sharale Mathis, HCC’s vice president of Academic and Student Affairs, will hand out the awards to the winners.

