Oklahoma State

What we know about who has voted so far in Oklahoma in the 2022 general election

By Jana Hayes, Oklahoman
 4 days ago
More than 130,000 Oklahomans have already cast ballots, either in person or by mail, for next week's election.

The state added an extra day of early in-person voting, which started Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Data available Friday from the Oklahoma State Election Board showed just over 72,000 Oklahomans, more than half of whom were Republicans, voted in person on Wednesday and Thursday. Nearly two-thirds of absentee ballots have been returned — 62,000 of the 99,000 that the state mailed out.

This election will determine several top state officials, all seven members of Oklahoma's federal congressional delegation, as well as many local seats and issues.

Those who have cast ballots so far represent about 6% of the nearly 2.3 million Oklahomans registered to vote. Paul Ziriax, secretary of the state Election Board, said turnout seems to be on par or slightly better compared to the early voting and absentee ballot turnout in 2018, the last midterm election.

"That doesn't necessarily translate to better turnout" for the entire election, Ziriax said. "It could mean that people who tend to vote on Election Day, that they decided to vote early this time."

Oklahoma Democrats make up nearly 40% of ballots cast so far

Democrats had voted at a higher rate than their registration numbers by Friday, when just over 51,000 Democrats had either voted in person or cast a mail-in ballot. That accounted for 38% of the total ballots cast, while they make up less than 30% of registered Oklahoma voters.

Republicans made up half of the ballots cast so far, on par with 51% of Oklahoma voters registered Republican.

More than 13,000 independents and only 419 Libertarians had voted, according to the most recent data available from the state Election Board.

Ziriax said it's important to remember this data in no way reflects how voters of each party voted.

Democratic registration trending down, while other parties increase in number

Over the last four years, Democrats were the only party or group of voters to see a decrease in Oklahoma, losing nearly 100,000 voters as of Nov. 1.

For the first time since the state's election boards began keeping the data in 1960, Oklahomans registered as Democrats make up less than 30% of total registered voters, at 29.95%. Democrats were Oklahoma's largest political party as recently as 2014, according to the state Election Board.

"The trend for the last several decades has been the number of Democrats have been steadily declining, while the number of independents and Republicans have been steadily rising," Ziriax said.

Republicans now represent 51% of registered voters, having gained 172,000 voters since 2018.

Libertarians have more than doubled in registration, with 19,780 registered voters. Independent voters increased by 85,000 since 2018 and make up 18% of Oklahoma voters.

Voter registration has increased by 77,000 since January and more than 175,000 since Nov. 1, 2018.

“We’re excited to see the overall voter registration trend moving upward in Oklahoma," Ziriax said. "Now, we want to see all registered voters take the next step — exercise their right and get out and vote this November."

How to vote

In-person early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Most counties hold early voting at the county election board. Early voting locations can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections.

Absentee ballots can be returned by mail or in person. Hand-delivered ballots must be returned to the county election board by the end of the business day the day before the General Election, Nov. 7. Mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line when the polls close will be able to vote.

Redistricting based on the 2020 census means voters may have a new polling place. Find your polling place, a sample ballot and other voter registration information at okvoterportal.okelections.us.

