ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Suit claims Oklahoma owes Swadley's more money for contractor work at state parks

By JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypry9_0izp6iwg00

As the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation continues its probe into potential misuses of taxpayer funds through a one-of-a-kind vendor agreement with Swadley's Bar-B-Q, the state attorney general is suing Brent Swadley for breach of contract.

Swadley on Thursday submitted what he and his lawyers claim is an independent audit to the court in support of counterclaims he's made against the state. Swadley has previously used the lawsuit to submit selected details about the work his company did as a contractor for the state between 2019 and 2021.

Swadley's developed and operated Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen cafes at six state parks starting in the summer of 2020.

Along with the OSBI, a 15-member, bipartisan House Special Investigative Committee is reviewing circumstances surrounding the deal, which gave Swadley generous terms and extraordinary power that raised questions with legislators. Hearings have been on hold since June. The chairman of the committee, Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, was arrested recently on a DUI complaint by Edmond police.

And on Monday, a judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit Brent Swadley filed against a former employee who became a whistleblower, Curt Breuklander.

Swadley has refused repeated attempts to speak to The Oklahoman.

What has Swadley's alleged?

According to reporting by News9, Bryan King, attorney for Swadley's, said an "independent accountant's report" provides clearer details that help bolster Swadley's countersuit.

The report claims Swadley's was paid $15.9 million, leaving an unpaid balance of more than $1.1 million "on open submitted invoices." The report also states an additional $3,342,379 in operating losses is owed for the final 10 months of the contract.

"The State has expressly requested that Swadley’s produce to them any accounting or auditing reports. Now that Swadley’s has done precisely what the State requested, the State apparently doesn’t like what it reveals,” King told News9 via email.

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department said Friday that state payments to Swadley's were halted when an investigation into the payments was launched.

"The state stopped payment to the vendor when concerns arose regarding billing inconsistencies and in order to assure the protection of taxpayer dollars all payments were immediately stopped. Due to ongoing investigations no other comment can be made at this time,” Brett Thomas, the agency's general counsel, said in statement to The Oklahoman.

Why is Swadley's being investigated?

A March report from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT), which questioned the contract and showed sloppy accounting, triggered an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probe. The Tourism department announced it canceled its contract with Swadley's due to "suspected fraudulent activity" and subsequently filed a breach of contract suit against the company.

“The contract alone reeked from top to bottom, and continuing revelations about the activities surrounding it have been even more troubling,” Martinez said at the time. “There have been too many incomplete, inconsistent answers to legitimate questions about how millions of tax dollars were spent.”

How much did Foggy Bottom contract cost?

The state has paid Swadley's about$16.7 millionin management fees and reimbursements since the deal was struck, according to the LOFT report. State records show charges often lacked receipts and emails. Text messages obtained by The Oklahoman raise questions about potential overcharges that were ultimately footed by taxpayers.

Comments / 8

United We Stand
3d ago

This was one of Stitts friends. He reached out to this guy and asked him to manage Swadleys. He never received any bids from anyone else, just hired this guy.

Reply
3
Related
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

For the Oklahoma County Commission -- Davidson for District 3, Linzy for District 1

Times are difficult for Oklahoma County, the state of Oklahoma, the United States and the world. As good stewards for local government's tax-financed activities, The Oklahoma City Sentinel endorses two fiscal conservatives for the Oklahoma County Commission. For Myles Davidson in Oklahoma County Commission District 3 Myles Davidson has been a first-rate county employee. Now, he wants to step up to the elective post of District 3 Commissioner, replacing the incumbent who is running for another county post. Davidson brings seriousness and professional demeanor to an important job. He has worked effectively as a trusted aide to both Brian Maughan...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

You Decide 2022: Voters will select one of four paths for education in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — When voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will decide one of four paths for how education policy is shaped in Oklahoma for the next four years. While the State Superintendent for Public Instruction has power and duties over the State Department of Education, the office can be limited by the State Board of Education, a board made up of appointees from the governor.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority responds to allegations of modifying public meeting agendas

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the latest legal spat over proposed turnpike routes in central Oklahoma can be chalked up to routine website management, but more questions loom on the horizon about the legality of the project. The agency responded to allegations of improper modifications to public meeting agendas in...
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma

It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

Ryan Walters, Jena Nelson face off to be Oklahoma's next superintendent of public instruction

Republican candidate Ryan Walters will face Democrat Jena Nelson in Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction race on Nov. 8. Current State Superintendent and former Republican Joy Hofmeister announced in October 2021 that she would be running as a Democrat against incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt in the 2022 gubernatorial election, leaving the position open. Walters and Nelson are vying to replace her.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Lobbyist J.C. Watts outed as tool

Campaign Report: In planned November campaign surprises, former Oklahoma elected officials J.C. Watts and Gary Jones have come out supporting Joy Hofmeister (elected first R now running D) for Oklahoma Governor. This is how the Republican Party in Oklahoma has failed… from unquenchable greed and addiction to fading fame.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Highest Rated Steakhouses

When it comes to steak, as Oklahomans, we rarely agree. We argue over everything that goes into a proper steak. Seasonings vs marinade, charcoal vs gas, grill vs oven, rare vs medium vs edible leather... the list goes on and on. For instance, while I've had some of the most...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Stitt declares state of emergency in several Oklahoma counties

Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency for several Oklahoma counties. On Saturday, Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore counties following the destructive tornado that tore through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as over 3,000 power outages.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy