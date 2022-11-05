Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
How country music allowed Jerry Lee Lewis to vary his wild-man persona
This is FRESH AIR. Jerry Lee Lewis, who died recently at age 87, was the last of the first generation of rock 'n' roll stars in the 1950s, known for his wild man persona on and offstage. But in the wake of Lewis' passing, rock critic Ken Tucker has been listening to another aspect of Lewis' career, his time as a country music artist, beginning in the late 1960s. Ken believes Lewis' beautiful country ballads very well may be better music than any of his rock 'n' roll hits.
Kathy Griffin suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk
Twitter has suspended comedian Kathy Griffin for impersonating the company's new owner, Elon Musk.
NPR
Remembering musician Mimi Parker, co-founder of the rock band Low
LOW: (Singing) I sang the words I meant. Mimi Parker co-founded the band Low with her husband Alan Sparhawk. They had known each other since elementary school. They had two children together. Low's first album came out in 1994. Last year Low recently released its 13th album, called "Hey What."
NPR
Netflix's new season of 'The Crown' debuts at a controversial moment
Season 5 of the Netflix drama begins streaming Wednesday, and offers sordid details from the life of a younger Prince Charles — just as the real-life Charles has begun his reign as king. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. And I'm going to admit, this is exciting news for me. The new...
NPR
'Vogue' sues rappers Drake and 21 Savage over fake magazine cover promoting new album
Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, has filed a lawsuit against rappers Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake Vogue cover used to promote their new album, Her Loss. In a 30-page lawsuit filed on Monday, Condé Nast argues that the "widespread promotional campaign" launched by the rappers for their latest album is "built entirely" on the use of Vogue's trademarks — giving the false premise that the two artists would be featured in the December issue of the magazine.
Jamie T review – crowd-averse songwriter on happily raucous form
When Jamie Treays made his triumphant live comeback at Glastonbury in June after a five-year absence he, somewhat misanthropically, thanked a packed John Peel tent by pronouncing that he “couldn’t give a fuck” if anyone comes to see him any more. “I’d play to an empty room,” he said. “I don’t care.”
NPR
'The Crown' is back — and more controversial than ever before
"The Crown" — Netflix's portrayal of the life of Queen Elizabeth II — is back. But changes to the real life royal family have made the new season more controversial. "The Crown" is back on Netflix for a fifth season this week. And while the series can boast 21 Emmys, not everyone is a fan. A dramatized tale of the royal family returning just months after the actual death of Queen Elizabeth brings a new dimension to familiar complaints about historical accuracy. Linda Holmes, one of the hosts of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, is here to talk about it. Hi, Linda.
The celebrities who've left Twitter so far as Stephen Fry bids the platform 'goodbye'
Elon Musk’s new Twitter bio names him as the platform’s “Complaint Hotline Operator”. And, poor guy, the phone must be ringing off the hook.The world’s richest person has faced a torrent of criticism, and worse, since taking over the social media site on 27 October, and now his leadership is sending big names fleeing the blue bird-masted ship.On Tuesday, Stephen Fry became the latest celebrity to make a grand exit by posting a picture of Scrabble letters spelling out “Goodbye” to his 12.5 million followers.He moved on quickly to rival network Mastodon, which has seen a surge in new users...
Comments / 0