Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol

Dietary supplements are, of course, very popular supplements, like fish oil, which allegedly helps your heart. Doctors want to know if they're really effective, and a new study tries to find out. NPR's Allison Aubrey reports on the new study released last night at the American Heart Association conference. ALLISON...
Here are the results of all races for secretary of state in 2022

Twenty-seven states this year have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Several prominent election deniers are Republican nominees for secretary of state, including in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. More 2022 Election Results. Live...
Many midterm voters are concerned about abortion but inflation is the top issue

A look at how two key issues this election season — inflation and the fight over abortion — are informing voters' midterm votes. Throughout this election season, we have been talking with voters about how they're going to make their choices. As voting wraps up tomorrow, We want to look back at two major issues that shaped this campaign - the higher costs of gas, food and rent and the fight over abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Joining me now, national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion policy, and White House correspondent Asma Khalid, who's been reporting on the effects of inflation. Good morning to you both.
Colleges are offering 'wellness days' to students. Not everyone is on board

Some colleges are offering "wellness days" to students, and the idea has gained steam as a help for students whose lives were disrupted by the pandemic. Students are readjusting to campus life after studying online for much of the pandemic, and colleges are taking new approaches to support them. But are there any easy fixes? From GBH in Boston, Kirk Carapezza reports.
Here are the key election results from Indiana

View live election results for key contests in Indiana. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
Michigan lawmakers are considering changing the state's official bird

Michigan's state bird is the American robin, but one lawmaker says it's time for a change. There is bipartisan support for the Kirtland's Warbler to represent the state. A far less divisive battle might soon be underway over the state bird. Lawmakers may choose that the robin has got to go. Interlochen Public Radio's Patrick Shea says, in this case, there is bipartisan support.
Overall, voting in the U.S. today was ... uneventful

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. In an election that had experts worried about vigilante poll monitors and the potential for danger for election workers, voting on Election Day seems to have gone off without any major incidents. That is — no incidents that rise above...
Here are the results of all races for attorney general in 2022

In 2022, 30 states have elections for attorney general. The responsibilities of the chief legal officer change from state to state, but generally, the role is to enforce state law and counsel the state government on legal matters. As with secretaries of state, attorneys general have had a higher profile in recent years because of cases involving student debt, criminal justice, false claims of election fraud, the environment and, more recently, abortion.
