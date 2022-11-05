Read full article on original website
Related
2022 election live updates: John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz, dealing huge blow to the GOP's Senate hopes
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Results: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial election, a rematch of their 2018 contest
Explore more race results below. Republican Brian Kemp won a second term as Georgia's governor. Stacey Abrams sought to oust Kemp from office in a rematch of their 2018 gubernatorial contest. Kemp touted his conservative record as governor, while Abrams wants a new approach in Atlanta. Election 2022 Georgia Results...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: What the early vote numbers tell us
ALMOST THERE — 2 days left until Election Day. … 39,272,372 early votes as of 1:16 a.m., per the United States Elections Project. … “Number of early votes cast surpasses early-vote total in 2018 midterm election,” WaPo’s Patrick Marley and Lenny Bronner. What do...
Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow...
Early voting breaks records in Georgia as bitter Senate race tests red-to-blue drift
SMYRNA, Ga. — A record-breaking early voting stretch has ended in Georgia and the two candidates in a bitterly contested Senate race are making their closing pitches in the final sprint to Election Day. The contest will test the Democratic-friendly drift in this former Republican stronghold, which voted to...
Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working
Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
Democrats resigned to losing the House see a silver lining in 2024 if Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
NPR
What the Democratic Party could have done differently in the midterms
NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with Democratic strategist Joel Payne about what the 118th congress will bring and what his party could have done differently in the 2022 midterm elections. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. Tonight or tomorrow or maybe weeks from now, the balance of power in Congress will be decided. And...
POLITICO
Many Republicans have urged Donald Trump to wait until after the midterms to announce a 2024 presidential run. Not Matt Gaetz.
“People are really going to be happy one way or another that the election is over come Tuesday. And everyone’s going to want to take a breath,” the Republican governor said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”. “Former President Trump threatened our national security through his flagrant...
Trump and other Republicans are already casting doubt on midterm results
Former President Donald Trump posted on social media on Tuesday to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the midterm election in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania. "Here we go again!" he wrote. "Rigged Election!"
Midterm elections 2022: The Senate, House and governor races to watch this Election Day
Tuesday is Election Day, and voters across the country are casting ballots to determine which party will control Congress, who will serve in governors' mansions and state policies in dozens of states. Control of the Senate may be decided in a handful of high-profile races in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania,...
Republicans Are Laying The Groundwork (Again) To Reject Elections They Lose
Republican candidates who've pushed Trump's lies about voter fraud and stolen elections are using a strategy right out of his playbook.
NPR
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Nina Jankowicz of the Centre for Information Resilience about disinformation in the midterm elections. It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Why pollsters are having a tough time surveying voters
It's gotten a lot tougher to poll voters these days. People aren't picking up the phone, nobody wants to talk to pollsters and it's becoming a crisis for the polling industry. This is a big day for candidates, of course, and also for pollsters, who will be watching to see if their predictions panned out. Because in this age of caller ID and do-not-disturb mode, the job of a pollster is getting harder every year. Jeff Guo and Nick Fountain from our Planet Money podcast wanted to find out, just how hard is it to poll people? They asked our polling partners at Marist College to let them give it a try.
NPR
The issues that matter most to voters on Election Day
It's Election Day in America, and millions are heading to the polls today. Early voting numbers surpassed those from the last midterm in 2018. More than 45 million early votes were cast ahead of today. And after months of speculation about what will happen, this is the last chance for voters to have their say.
NPR
What to expect in the 2022 midterm elections
Polls, races to watch and vote counting: here's what to expect in the 2022 midterm elections. In many parts of the country, Americans will soon finish up voting. About 46 million people cast early ballots. And today, lines to vote in some places were hours long. NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is here to tell us what to look out for this evening. Hey, Domenico.
NPR
Many midterm voters are concerned about abortion but inflation is the top issue
A look at how two key issues this election season — inflation and the fight over abortion — are informing voters' midterm votes. Throughout this election season, we have been talking with voters about how they're going to make their choices. As voting wraps up tomorrow, We want to look back at two major issues that shaped this campaign - the higher costs of gas, food and rent and the fight over abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Joining me now, national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion policy, and White House correspondent Asma Khalid, who's been reporting on the effects of inflation. Good morning to you both.
NPR
What voters want from the candidates they're voting for
On Election Day, NPR heads to the polls across the country to find out what voters' expectations are for the next two years and what they want from the candidates they're voting for. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. On this midterm Election Day, many questions remain, including what might the next two...
NPR
News brief: Midterm homestretch, climate summit begins, Twitter fallout
Midterms are Tuesday and the results will determine the Biden administration's next two years. The annual climate conference takes on new urgency. Twitter's Elon Musk era isn't off to a smooth start. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The next two days of campaigning can shape the next two years of the Biden...
NPR
A Washington congressional district is weighing the election of a far-right candidate
An increasingly divided electorate is playing out in a close Congressional race in Washington. A far-right Republican toppled a moderate in the primary and now faces a Democratic small business owner. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. A once-moderate congressional district is weighing the possible election of a candidate molded in the GOP's...
Comments / 0