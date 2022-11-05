ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Results: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial election, a rematch of their 2018 contest

Explore more race results below. Republican Brian Kemp won a second term as Georgia's governor. Stacey Abrams sought to oust Kemp from office in a rematch of their 2018 gubernatorial contest. Kemp touted his conservative record as governor, while Abrams wants a new approach in Atlanta. Election 2022 Georgia Results...
POLITICO Playbook: What the early vote numbers tell us

ALMOST THERE — 2 days left until Election Day. … 39,272,372 early votes as of 1:16 a.m., per the United States Elections Project. … “Number of early votes cast surpasses early-vote total in 2018 midterm election,” WaPo’s Patrick Marley and Lenny Bronner. What do...
Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working

Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
Democrats resigned to losing the House see a silver lining in 2024 if Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP

Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
What the Democratic Party could have done differently in the midterms

NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with Democratic strategist Joel Payne about what the 118th congress will bring and what his party could have done differently in the 2022 midterm elections. ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST:. Tonight or tomorrow or maybe weeks from now, the balance of power in Congress will be decided. And...
How you can avoid disinformation about election vote counting and the results

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Nina Jankowicz of the Centre for Information Resilience about disinformation in the midterm elections. It is Election Day, the last chance to make your voice heard through your vote. Results might be slow coming, though, because of the number of mail-in ballots this year. That lag time before getting conclusive winners gives disinformation a chance to spread. There's already been a lot of it this campaign season from both foreign and domestic sources. Yesterday, the founder of a Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group said that he has interfered in this year's midterms and some in the past, and he said he would commit to interfering in future U.S. elections. For more, we turn to Nina Jankowicz. She was the executive director of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board and is now with the Centre for Information Resilience. Thank you so much for being with us.
Why pollsters are having a tough time surveying voters

It's gotten a lot tougher to poll voters these days. People aren't picking up the phone, nobody wants to talk to pollsters and it's becoming a crisis for the polling industry. This is a big day for candidates, of course, and also for pollsters, who will be watching to see if their predictions panned out. Because in this age of caller ID and do-not-disturb mode, the job of a pollster is getting harder every year. Jeff Guo and Nick Fountain from our Planet Money podcast wanted to find out, just how hard is it to poll people? They asked our polling partners at Marist College to let them give it a try.
The issues that matter most to voters on Election Day

It's Election Day in America, and millions are heading to the polls today. Early voting numbers surpassed those from the last midterm in 2018. More than 45 million early votes were cast ahead of today. And after months of speculation about what will happen, this is the last chance for voters to have their say.
What to expect in the 2022 midterm elections

Polls, races to watch and vote counting: here's what to expect in the 2022 midterm elections. In many parts of the country, Americans will soon finish up voting. About 46 million people cast early ballots. And today, lines to vote in some places were hours long. NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is here to tell us what to look out for this evening. Hey, Domenico.
Many midterm voters are concerned about abortion but inflation is the top issue

A look at how two key issues this election season — inflation and the fight over abortion — are informing voters' midterm votes. Throughout this election season, we have been talking with voters about how they're going to make their choices. As voting wraps up tomorrow, We want to look back at two major issues that shaped this campaign - the higher costs of gas, food and rent and the fight over abortion after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Joining me now, national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion policy, and White House correspondent Asma Khalid, who's been reporting on the effects of inflation. Good morning to you both.
What voters want from the candidates they're voting for

On Election Day, NPR heads to the polls across the country to find out what voters' expectations are for the next two years and what they want from the candidates they're voting for. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. On this midterm Election Day, many questions remain, including what might the next two...
