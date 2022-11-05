Read full article on original website
Michigan voters reelect Gov. Whitmer, safeguard abortion rights in the state
Audio will be available later today. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, won a second term over Republican Tudor Dixon. Voters also acted to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills wins second term, defeating former GOP Gov. Paul LePage
AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills secured a second term by defeating former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, according to a race call by the Associated Press. LePage was her longtime antagonist who had vowed to challenge her before he left office in 2019. Mills repeatedly clashed with LePage while he was governor and she was state attorney general.
Midterm Election Results, Georgia Senate Race, Election Integrity
Republicans picked up seats in Congress, but it wasn't as big a win as expected. Pivotal Senate race in Georgia too close to call. Voting issues were few and far between.
How one county clerk in Michigan is preparing for a rocky election day
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County, Michigan county clerk, about election integrity and misinformation. When I met Justin Roebuck in Michigan earlier this year, he sounded determined to run an orderly and smooth election this fall. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) JUSTIN ROEBUCK: This is America, and...
Democrat Gavin Newsom sails to reelection as California governor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gavin Newsom will get another term as governor of California after winning reelection Tuesday night, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Newsom led Republican challenger Brian Dahle, a state senator from rural Northern California. The incumbent governor was in a comfortable position after...
Democrat Kathy Hochul wins full term as New York Governor defeating Lee Zeldin
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul has won a full four-year term, continuing her rapid ascent in New York politics from a little-known lieutenant governor just over a year ago. The Associated Press made the race call. Hochul was thrust into campaigning soon after taking office, and polls showed...
Here are the key election results from Indiana
View live election results for key contests in Indiana. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
Wisconsin's midterm results could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
Wisconsin is pivotal in determining the majority in the U.S. Senate, just like it's been in recent elections. NPR's H.J. Mai traveled to eastern Wisconsin and talked to a couple of rural voters about what's driving their choices. H J MAI, BYLINE: It's a Sunday afternoon in Sheboygan, Wis. Producer...
Michigan lawmakers are considering changing the state's official bird
Michigan's state bird is the American robin, but one lawmaker says it's time for a change. There is bipartisan support for the Kirtland's Warbler to represent the state. A far less divisive battle might soon be underway over the state bird. Lawmakers may choose that the robin has got to go. Interlochen Public Radio's Patrick Shea says, in this case, there is bipartisan support.
Nicole is thrashing the Bahamas and is forecast to strike Florida
Audio will be available later today. Florida's Atlantic coast is preparing for a rare November hurricane. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it comes ashore as soon as Thursday.
