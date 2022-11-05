Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Folgers is trying to be cool — but it has a problem with its reputation
Folgers is the biggest seller of ground coffee in the U.S., but it has to confront a painful realization: its reputation isn't great. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Nov. 2, 2022.) RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Folgers is trying to be cool. As the biggest seller of ground coffee in...
NPR
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America. This transformation isn't just turning the suburbs "purple," it's also fueling so-called culture wars and white racial resentment. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. For a long time, the phrase suburban voter has been code for white voter. But suburbs are now among the...
Comments / 0