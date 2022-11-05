ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America

Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America. This transformation isn't just turning the suburbs "purple," it's also fueling so-called culture wars and white racial resentment. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. For a long time, the phrase suburban voter has been code for white voter. But suburbs are now among the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy