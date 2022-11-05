Read full article on original website
Public Radio Music Day 2022 celebrated the power of the local scene
Talk to anyone working, supporting, or listening to public radio music stations, and they'll always let you know that it does one thing above all else: represent their local community. This connection to community is part of what prompted the first Public Radio Music Day in 2020, and that genuinely unique feeling was made explicit with this year's motto for the third annual celebration: "Discovering the Sound of Local Communities."
Remembering musician Mimi Parker, co-founder of the rock band Low
LOW: (Singing) I sang the words I meant. Mimi Parker co-founded the band Low with her husband Alan Sparhawk. They had known each other since elementary school. They had two children together. Low's first album came out in 1994. Last year Low recently released its 13th album, called "Hey What."
150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman to run for president
150 years ago, Victoria Woodhull became the first woman in American history to run for president, at a time when most women couldn't even vote. One hundred fifty years ago, Victoria Woodhull did something no woman had done before. Woodhull was a clairvoyant, a businesswoman, an advocate of sexual freedom and a magnet for media attention and scandal. And in the election of 1872, almost 50 years before women would get the right to vote, Woodhull became the first woman in U.S. history to run for president. Radio Diaries brings us the story.
'The Crown' is back — and more controversial than ever before
"The Crown" — Netflix's portrayal of the life of Queen Elizabeth II — is back. But changes to the real life royal family have made the new season more controversial. "The Crown" is back on Netflix for a fifth season this week. And while the series can boast 21 Emmys, not everyone is a fan. A dramatized tale of the royal family returning just months after the actual death of Queen Elizabeth brings a new dimension to familiar complaints about historical accuracy. Linda Holmes, one of the hosts of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, is here to talk about it. Hi, Linda.
Folgers is trying to be cool — but it has a problem with its reputation
Folgers is the biggest seller of ground coffee in the U.S., but it has to confront a painful realization: its reputation isn't great. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Nov. 2, 2022.) RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Folgers is trying to be cool. As the biggest seller of ground coffee in...
A chance meeting in war-torn Ukraine helps reconnect friends half a world away
NPR checks in on a woman in Ukraine, six months after her town was liberated from Russian occupation. Every journalist can probably tell you that when they're out reporting, there are certain moments, certain people they meet who they think about long after they left. For NPR's Kat Lonsdorf, one of those people was a woman named Ludmilla Boiko. Kat met her in Ukraine back in April, when she was there with a team for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. They interviewed Ludmilla in the recently liberated town of Borodyanka.
Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Stage, TV and film writer-director Douglas McGrath, who earned a Tony nomination for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and an Oscar nod for the “Bullets Over Broadway” screenplay he co-wrote with Woody Allen, died Thursday. He was 64. The death was announced by the producers of McGrath’s solo off-Broadway show, “Everything’s Fine,” which opened last month. A show representative said the cause was a heart attack. McGrath had written and was starring in “Everything’s Fine,” and was directed by John Lithgow. “The company of ‘Everything’s Fine’ was honored to have presented his solo autobiographical show,” the producers said in a statement. “Everyone who worked with him over the last three months of production was struck by his grace, charm, and droll sense of humor, and sends deepest condolences to his family.” McGrath began his writing career on the staff of “Saturday Night Live” and went on to pen the plays “Checkers,” “The Age of Innocence” and the musical “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which ran on Broadway from 2013-2019.
A woman who won a landmark civil rights case for people with disabilities has died
Lois Curtis has died. She was at the center of a court case that forced a big change in national life. That case affirmed that older people and people with disabilities had the right to live outside of institutions, in their own homes. Here's NPR correspondent Joseph Shapiro. JOSEPH SHAPIRO,...
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America
Suburbs are now the most diverse areas in America. This transformation isn't just turning the suburbs "purple," it's also fueling so-called culture wars and white racial resentment. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. For a long time, the phrase suburban voter has been code for white voter. But suburbs are now among the...
'Vogue' sues rappers Drake and 21 Savage over fake magazine cover promoting new album
Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, has filed a lawsuit against rappers Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake Vogue cover used to promote their new album, Her Loss. In a 30-page lawsuit filed on Monday, Condé Nast argues that the "widespread promotional campaign" launched by the rappers for their latest album is "built entirely" on the use of Vogue's trademarks — giving the false premise that the two artists would be featured in the December issue of the magazine.
